Bobby T: Mark Sanchez's Baby Mama Slams Former NFL Quarterback as His Mug Shot Is Revealed After He Is Booked for Battering Trucker

The mother of Mark Sanchez's eight-year-old son has spoken out for the first time since the former NFL player's arrest last week for a violent brawl with a truck driver in an Indianapolis alley. The 38-year-old retired quarterback was booked on four charges at Marion County Jail on Sunday, following his release from the hospital.

The former NFL star and current Fox commentator could face up to six years in prison over the brawl with Perry Tole, 69, who says he stabbed Sanchez in self-defense. As he left the jail, Sanchez spoke to reporters for the first time since the incident, thanking the first responders who helped save his life.

Baby Mama Spills the Beans

"I'm just focused on my recovery," Sanchez told Fox 59. "I want to thank the first responders Eskenazi hospital. I just want to thank Dr. Mossler, the surgeon, she saved my life. I'm grateful for that."

Meanwhile, Bobby T, 46, who shares a son, Daniel, with Sanchez, spoke out on social media about the incident, saying she wasn't surprised to hear that the former quarterback had been involved in a violent altercation.

The model, whose real name is Erin Campaneris, shared that her primary concern in the week following the incident has been protecting her eight-year-old son from the fallout surrounding his father.

"Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn't changed," she wrote on Instagram. "I have always been concerned for his safety and what he's exposed to. Sadly, none of this surprises me."

Bobby explained that she first learned about the shocking events through a news alert while she was with her son and emphasized that she had no further information beyond what was publicly reported.

"My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event. It has created a wide ripple effect, touching many lives," she continued.

"I understand that we live in a very public world, but my hope is that as my son grows, he can be seen and understood apart from this story.

"At the end of the day, I'm simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace. Thank you for the compassion so many have shown toward Daniel and me."

Still in Love With Sanchez

Bobby T was born in Londonderry to Evelyn and Bert Campaneris, the latter a well-known American baseball player. Raised in a Cuban household, she received her education in Japan. She began modeling at 15 and is currently signed with Ford Models, LA Models, and New York Models.

Last year, she was romantically linked to actor Will Poulter, who is 14 years younger than her. The pair parted ways earlier this year after reports emerged that Poulter had moved on with "Top Boy" actress Saffron Hocking.

While it's unclear exactly when Bobby and Sanchez split, he has since married "Shameless" actress Perry Mattfeld. The couple welcomed twins in March, bringing their family to two children. Sanchez's son Daniel has also been a part of their family life, even serving as a groomsman and ring bearer at their wedding, and the family is often seen together in public.

Sanchez was booked on Sunday at Marion County Jail on four charges after being released from the hospital, where he was treated for critical stab wounds.

His charges include battery resulting in serious bodily injury (a Level 5 felony), battery resulting in bodily injury (a Class A misdemeanor), unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle (Class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication that endangers the life of another (Class B misdemeanor).

At the jail, Sanchez was fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken, as required by a judge before leaving Indiana. "I'm recovering slowly. It's a long process," he told a reporter while his right arm was in a sling.

Earlier Sunday morning, he quietly made his way into the jail, dressed in tracksuit pants with a hoodie draped over his shoulders to accommodate the sling, moving carefully through the security checkpoint.

The incident took place in the early hours of October 4, when Sanchez was reportedly acting erratically and running "wind sprints" during a night out, shortly before covering the Colts' NFL game.

Authorities say the altercation began when Sanchez took issue with Tole parking his truck in a loading dock while collecting cooking oil during his night shift, claiming it was interrupting his impromptu workout.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound former quarterback allegedly attacked Tole, punching him and slamming him to the ground. In self-defense, Tole reportedly sprayed Sanchez with mace and then stabbed him two or three times in the chest.

Sanchez was later seen staggering back to Loughmiller's Pub and Eatery, where he received medical attention before being rushed to the hospital.