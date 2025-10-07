Mark Sanchez: Ex-Jets Quarterback's Charges Upgraded with NFL Star Facing Up to Six Years in Prison after Brutally Assaulting Grease Truck Driver

The grease truck driver, who was allegedly attacked by former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, sustained a severe cut on his face, photos reveal. Sanchez is now facing felony charges as prosecutors upgraded the accusation against him on Monday. If found guilty, the former Jets quarterback could face up to six years in prison.

The 69-year-old victim, identified only as PT in court records, can be seen in a hospital bed, bloodied and bruised with a large wound on his face and a neck brace supporting him. The former quarterback was arrested on Sunday and is now facing charges of battery causing injury, unlawful entry into a vehicle, and public intoxication.

More Trouble Ahead

After officials saw how badly the victim was hurt and considered his age, prosecutors decided to upgrade Sanchez's charges. What were originally several misdemeanors have now been upgraded to a Level 5 felony for causing serious bodily injury, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said during a Monday morning press conference.

"This is by no means the end of this investigation," Mears said.

The grease truck driver had parked his truck in an alley to collect used cooking oil from a nearby hotel when Sanchez allegedly walked up to him, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox59, the truck driver.

"PT did not have his hearing aids in because his truck is very loud when he is exchanging the frying oil for the hotel, so he had to lean in close to Mr Sanchez to hear him," the affidavit reads.

"When PT leaned in, he stated that Mr Sanchez smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred," the affidavit continues.

Moments later, Sanchez, 38, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs about 230 pounds, allegedly slammed the driver against a wall and then onto the ground. The driver told police he pulled out a knife and stabbed the Fox Sports analyst to protect himself.

Sanchez is currently hospitalized in stable condition, according to the affidavit. He's facing several charges, including battery causing injury, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, and public intoxication that put another person's life at risk.

Blame Game Begins

Sources told FOX59/CBS4 that Sanchez was uncooperative with officers at the scene and required surgery for stab wounds to his chest. Sanchez, who now works as a Fox Sports analyst, was in Indianapolis to cover Sunday's Colts–Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The network confirmed in a statement that he is "recovering in the hospital and in stable condition." "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support," Fox Sports said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Police said that neither Sanchez nor the other man involved in the fight is a resident of Indianapolis.

Sanchez, who was drafted in the first round out of USC in 2009, played eight seasons in the NFL. He led the New York Jets to two AFC Championship games and later spent time with the Eagles, Cowboys, Bears, and Washington before retiring in 2019.

After hanging up his cleats, he began working as a football analyst for Fox Sports.