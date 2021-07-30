Who is RaulZito? Popular Fortnite Gamer Rapes Child Actors After Luring Them During Live Stream

RaulZito, a popular Fortnite gamer, was arrested for allegedly raping two kids after luring them during his live stream. The gamer promised the victims he would get them jobs in the gaming world and television industry.

Fortnite is an online multiplayer video game developed by Epic Games, which was released in 2017. It has millions of active players, many of whom are children.

RaulZito Raped Kids at Different Locations

RaulZito, whose real name Raulino de Oliveira Maciel, hails from Brazil. He shot into limelight after he live streamed himself playing Fortnite on his social media channels.

According to The Sun, Maciel, who has been charged with the sexual assault of children, was arrested after the mother of one of the victims reached out to the police. He was arrested by the child protection officers in the Florianópolis, in the state of Santa Catarina.

According to the police, the alleged rapes took place in Niteroi, in the Rio de Janeiro region, and in the municipality of Sao Caetano do Sul, in Sao Paulo. In a statement, the police said that the mother of the victim said her son was abused between February and May this this year. Another victim, a 12-year-old child, whose gender was not revealed, was also abused by the gamer.

The outlet further reported that the both the victims were abused "so many times that both do not know how to order chronologically how they occurred."

Victims Were Lured With Jobs in Gaming and TV Industry

Shack News reported that the investigation revealed that the gamer used his online platforms, such as Instagram, to contact the children, who are aged between 10 and 14.

The victims, who are child theatre, film and TV actors, were "promised access to jobs in his area of expertise" and to be "hired by a major TV station" by the gamer, as per the investigation.

Maciel has 207,000 followers on Instagram, 118,000 followers on Twitch, and 144,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. The description of his YouTube channel states that the gamer plays alongside "young talents." The banner of his YouTube channel features an animated version of Maciel, with his trademark blue hair and pink beard, smiling alongside a group of children.