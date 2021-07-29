US Rep Lauren Boebert Caught Throwing Mask at the Face of House Staffer

Controversial Republican US Representative Lauren Boebert faced heat on social media after she threw a face mask back at a congressional staffer in retaliation for the reintroduced face mask mandate in Congress. The democratic staffer had offered a face mask to Boebert, who along with several other Republicans were maskless in the House.

The mask mandate was reintroduced after the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended masks for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated when indoors, due to rise in Covid infections.

Boebert Refuses to Comply with Pelosi's Anti-Science Mask Mandate

On Wednesday morning the gun-toting Colorado representative tweeted her thoughts about the latest health protocol. "My thoughts on @SpeakerPelosi's anti-science, totalitarian mask mandate," Boebert wrote while adding a video of Donald Trump saying the word "bull**it."

Determined to oppose the health protocol, Boebert reportedly threw a mask at a House staffer's face after she entered the floor without wearing a face mask.

"Wow. GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert just threw a mask in the face of a floor staffer when she came to the floor not wearing one, per someone watching the exchange," Politico's Sarah Ferris tweeted.

"Rep. Lauren Boebert just threw a mask back at a Democratic floor staffer who tried to give her one, per source on the House floor who saw it happen," ABC's Ben Siegel tweeted. "As of last night, the latest House guidance requires mask wearing on the floor and in most group meetings/spaces."

Boebert Calls Face Mask Mandate Bully Tactics

In a communique sent to The Independent, Boebert's office said that the Representative "refuses to comply with Speaker Pelosi's anti-science, totalitarian mask mandate."

"Americans should not succumb to the bully tactics from extreme leftists. If members of Congress cede our freedoms here, what hope is there for the people we represent?"

However, Boebert's act did not go down well with the netizens.

"Even when covid slowed down in Texas, there were still deaths being recorded. Since removing the mask mandates, and not allowing schools to have them, covid has gotten out of control in Texas. Tell me again, who voted this uneducated husk @laurenboebert into office?" tweeted a user.

"She is nothing but pure trash with a criminal record. I blame the dumbasses who voted for her. @LaurenBoebert a mask is not political unless you make it out to be," read another tweet.

"Can we get a muzzle mask combo for her? PLEASE??? I also vote for her to keep a muzzle on long after mask mandates are lifted again," wrote a user.