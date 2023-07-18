Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from Canada, Australia, and More

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023 will kick off with a worldwide live broadcast from Paradise City in Incheon on Wednesday (July 19) at 8.30 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including Canada, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Mexico, can watch the award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes.
The star-studded event will kickstart with the red carpet arrivals at 6.30 pm KST. Girls' Generation member YoonA and television personality Jun Hyun Moo will host the award show. The nominees for this year include dramas and variety shows produced by streaming services, which were released between May 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.
Here is how to watch the second annual Blue Dragon Series Awards live online from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Philippines, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, China, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, New Zealand, UAE, Europe, and Singapore.
How to Watch?
The annual award ceremony will be telecast live online for K-drama fans across the globe on various streaming platforms and YouTube channels, such as KBS Kpop YouTube channel, KBS Entertainment YouTube channel, official website of the Blue Dragon Awards.
Here are the International Air Timings of Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023:
- The US - 7.30 am
- Canada - 7.30 am
- Brazil - 8.30 am
- Mexico - 6.30 am
- India - 5.00 pm
- Indonesia - 6.30 pm
- Peru - 6.30 am
- Denmark - 1.30 pm
- Philippines - 7.30 pm
- Ireland - 12.30 pm
- Israel - 2.30 pm
- Italy - 1.30 pm
- Japan - 8.30 pm
- Jordan - 2.30 pm
- Kazakhstan - 5.30 pm
- Kenya - 2.30 pm
- Singapore - 7.30 pm
- Australia - 9.00 pm
- New Zealand - 11.30 pm
Watch the Red Carpet Event:
Nomination List:
Best Drama
- The Glory
- Bargain
- Narco-Saints
- Weak Hero Class 1
- Casino
Best Actor
- Jin Sun Kyu for Bargain
- Ha Jung Woo for Narco-Saints
- EXO member D.O. for Bad Prosecutor
- Choi Min Sik for Casino
- Lee Sung Min for Shadow Detective
Best Actress
- Jeon Yeo Been for Glitch
- Song Hye Kyo for The Glory
- Jung Ryeo Won for May It Please the Court
- Suzy for Anna
- Kim Seo Hyung for Recipe for Farewell
Best Supporting Actor
- Park Sung Hoon for The Glory
- Chang Ryul for Bargain
- Jo Woo Jin for Narco-Saints
- Kim Jun Han for Anna
- Lee Dong Hwi for Casino
Best Supporting Actress
- Lim Ji Yeon for The Glory
- Lee Elijah for Decoy
- Jung Eun Chae for Anna
- Kim Joo Ryung for Casino
- Kyung Soo Jin for Shadow Detective
Best Rookie Actor
- Kim Ki Hae for Duty After School
- Moon Sang Min for Duty After School
- ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo for Island
- Park Ji Hoon for Weak Hero Class 1
- Bae In Hyuk for Cheer Up
Best Rookie Actress
- Shin Ye Eun for Revenge of Others
- Cha Joo Young for The Glory
- Kwon Eunbin for Duty After School
- Han Ji Hyun for Cheer Up
- EXID's Hani for Hit the Spot
Best Variety Program
- SNL Korea Season 3
- Siren: Survive the Island
- PLAYou Level Up
- Bloody Game 2
- EXchange 2
Best Male Entertainer
- Shin Dong Yup for SNL Korea Season 3
- Lee Kwang Soo for The Zone: Survival Mission
- Hwang Jae Sung for The Time Hotel
- Hong Suk Chun for Me(a)rry Queer
- Yoo Jae Suk for PLAYou Level Up
Best Female Entertainer
- Joo Hyun Young for SNL Korea Season 3
- Girls' Generation's Yuri for The Zone: Survival Mission
- Lee Eun Ji for Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!
- Jang Do Yeon for Change Days 2
- Girl's Day's Yura for EXchange 2
Best Rookie Male Entertainer
- Nam Hyun Woo for SNL Korea Season 3
- WEi's Kim Yo Han for Love Catcher in Bali
- Lee Yi Kyung for Zero-sum Game
- DEX for Bloody Game 2
- GOT7's BamBam for EXchange 2
Best Rookie Female Entertainer
- Kim Ah Young for SNL Korea Season 3
- Gabee for Love Catcher in Bali
- Chuu for Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!
- KARA's Heo Young Ji for Change Days 2
- Park Ji Min for Bloody Game 2
Watch the Teaser: