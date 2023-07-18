Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from Canada, Australia, and More

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023 will kick off with a worldwide live broadcast from Paradise City in Incheon on Wednesday (July 19) at 8.30 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including Canada, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Mexico, can watch the award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes.

The star-studded event will kickstart with the red carpet arrivals at 6.30 pm KST. Girls' Generation member YoonA and television personality Jun Hyun Moo will host the award show. The nominees for this year include dramas and variety shows produced by streaming services, which were released between May 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.

Here is how to watch the second annual Blue Dragon Series Awards live online from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Philippines, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, China, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, New Zealand, UAE, Europe, and Singapore.

How to Watch?

The annual award ceremony will be telecast live online for K-drama fans across the globe on various streaming platforms and YouTube channels, such as KBS Kpop YouTube channel, KBS Entertainment YouTube channel, official website of the Blue Dragon Awards.

Here are the International Air Timings of Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023:

The US - 7.30 am

Canada - 7.30 am

Brazil - 8.30 am

Mexico - 6.30 am

India - 5.00 pm

Indonesia - 6.30 pm

Peru - 6.30 am

Denmark - 1.30 pm

Philippines - 7.30 pm

Ireland - 12.30 pm

Israel - 2.30 pm

Italy - 1.30 pm

Japan - 8.30 pm

Jordan - 2.30 pm

Kazakhstan - 5.30 pm

Kenya - 2.30 pm

Singapore - 7.30 pm

Australia - 9.00 pm

New Zealand - 11.30 pm

Watch the Red Carpet Event:

Nomination List:

Best Drama

The Glory

Bargain

Narco-Saints

Weak Hero Class 1

Casino

Best Actor

Jin Sun Kyu for Bargain

Ha Jung Woo for Narco-Saints

EXO member D.O. for Bad Prosecutor

Choi Min Sik for Casino

Lee Sung Min for Shadow Detective

Best Actress

Jeon Yeo Been for Glitch

Song Hye Kyo for The Glory

Jung Ryeo Won for May It Please the Court

Suzy for Anna

Kim Seo Hyung for Recipe for Farewell

Best Supporting Actor

Park Sung Hoon for The Glory

Chang Ryul for Bargain

Jo Woo Jin for Narco-Saints

Kim Jun Han for Anna

Lee Dong Hwi for Casino

Best Supporting Actress

Lim Ji Yeon for The Glory

Lee Elijah for Decoy

Jung Eun Chae for Anna

Kim Joo Ryung for Casino

Kyung Soo Jin for Shadow Detective

Best Rookie Actor

Kim Ki Hae for Duty After School

Moon Sang Min for Duty After School

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo for Island

Park Ji Hoon for Weak Hero Class 1

Bae In Hyuk for Cheer Up

Best Rookie Actress

Shin Ye Eun for Revenge of Others

Cha Joo Young for The Glory

Kwon Eunbin for Duty After School

Han Ji Hyun for Cheer Up

EXID's Hani for Hit the Spot

Best Variety Program

SNL Korea Season 3

Siren: Survive the Island

PLAYou Level Up

Bloody Game 2

EXchange 2

Best Male Entertainer

Shin Dong Yup for SNL Korea Season 3

Lee Kwang Soo for The Zone: Survival Mission

Hwang Jae Sung for The Time Hotel

Hong Suk Chun for Me(a)rry Queer

Yoo Jae Suk for PLAYou Level Up

Best Female Entertainer

Joo Hyun Young for SNL Korea Season 3

Girls' Generation's Yuri for The Zone: Survival Mission

Lee Eun Ji for Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!

Jang Do Yeon for Change Days 2

Girl's Day's Yura for EXchange 2

Best Rookie Male Entertainer

Nam Hyun Woo for SNL Korea Season 3

WEi's Kim Yo Han for Love Catcher in Bali

Lee Yi Kyung for Zero-sum Game

DEX for Bloody Game 2

GOT7's BamBam for EXchange 2

Best Rookie Female Entertainer

Kim Ah Young for SNL Korea Season 3

Gabee for Love Catcher in Bali

Chuu for Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!

KARA's Heo Young Ji for Change Days 2

Park Ji Min for Bloody Game 2

Watch the Teaser: