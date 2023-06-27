Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023 will take place next month with a star-studded lineup of celebrities. The second annual award ceremony will be broadcast live online for K-drama fans from different parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK.

With just a month left for the award show, the organizers have released some details about the event, including the date, venue, lineup, and nomination list. The nominees for this year include dramas and variety shows produced by streaming services, which were released between May 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023. They were selected through surveys conducted by officials and regular viewers. The entertainment news reporters from Sports Chosun also took part in the evaluation process.

This annual award show differs from other K-drama award shows because it focuses on shows produced by streaming platforms. It aims at boosting the growth of the original series content industry by honoring the excellence in variety shows and dramas produced by streaming services.

Here is everything about the second annual Blue Dragon Series Awards, including the date, venue, lineup, nomination list, and live streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Streaming Details

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023 will be held on Wednesday (July 19) at 8.30 pm KST. The organizers are yet to share the details on the venue and steaming details.

Presenters and Performers Lineup

A star-studded lineup of celebrities could set the stage on fire during the annual award ceremony. The organizers have not released the details of presenters and performers yet.

Nomination List

Best Drama

The Glory

Bargain

Narco-Saints

Weak Hero Class 1

Casino

Best Actor

Jin Sun Kyu for Bargain

Ha Jung Woo for Narco-Saints

EXO member D.O. for Bad Prosecutor

Choi Min Sik for Casino

Lee Sung Min for Shadow Detective

Best Actress

Jeon Yeo Been for Glitch

Song Hye Kyo for The Glory

Jung Ryeo Won for May It Please the Court

Suzy for Anna

Kim Seo Hyung for Recipe for Farewell

Best Supporting Actor

Park Sung Hoon for The Glory

Chang Ryul for Bargain

Jo Woo Jin for Narco-Saints

Kim Jun Han for Anna

Lee Dong Hwi for Casino

Best Supporting Actress

Lim Ji Yeon for The Glory

Lee Elijah for Decoy

Jung Eun Chae for Anna

Kim Joo Ryung for Casino

Kyung Soo Jin for Shadow Detective

Best Rookie Actor

Kim Ki Hae for Duty After School

Moon Sang Min for Duty After School

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo for Island

Park Ji Hoon for Weak Hero Class 1

Bae In Hyuk for Cheer Up

Best Rookie Actress

Shin Ye Eun for Revenge of Others

Cha Joo Young for The Glory

Kwon Eunbin for Duty After School

Han Ji Hyun for Cheer Up

EXID's Hani for Hit the Spot

Best Variety Program

SNL Korea Season 3

Siren: Survive the Island

PLAYou Level Up

Bloody Game 2

EXchange 2

Best Male Entertainer

Shin Dong Yup for SNL Korea Season 3

Lee Kwang Soo for The Zone: Survival Mission

Hwang Jae Sung for The Time Hotel

Hong Suk Chun for Me(a)rry Queer

Yoo Jae Suk for PLAYou Level Up

Best Female Entertainer

Joo Hyun Young for SNL Korea Season 3

Girls' Generation's Yuri for The Zone: Survival Mission

Lee Eun Ji for Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!

Jang Do Yeon for Change Days 2

Girl's Day's Yura for EXchange 2

Best Rookie Male Entertainer

Nam Hyun Woo for SNL Korea Season 3

WEi's Kim Yo Han for Love Catcher in Bali

Lee Yi Kyung for Zero-sum Game

DEX for Bloody Game 2

GOT7's BamBam for EXchange 2

Best Rookie Female Entertainer