Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023 winners are revealed by a star-studded lineup of celebrities through a live telecast from Paradise City in Incheon. People from various parts of the world, including Canada, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Mexico, watch the award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes.
K-drama fans across the globe, including the US and Canada, look forward to the second annual Blue Dragon Series Awards winners. The nominees for this year include dramas and variety shows produced by streaming services, released between May 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023. The surveys conducted by officials and regular viewers chose the nominees for this year. The entertainment news reporters from Sports Chosun also took part in the evaluation process.
This annual award show differs from other K-drama award shows because it focuses on shows produced by streaming platforms. It aims at boosting the growth of the original series content industry by honoring the excellence in variety shows and dramas produced by streaming services.
Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023 Winners
Best Drama
- The Glory
- Bargain
- Narco-Saints
- Weak Hero Class 1
- Casino
Best Actor
- Jin Sun Kyu for Bargain
- Ha Jung Woo for Narco-Saints - WINNER
- EXO member D.O. for Bad Prosecutor
- Choi Min Sik for Casino
- Lee Sung Min for Shadow Detective
Best Actress
- Jeon Yeo Been for Glitch
- Song Hye Kyo for The Glory
- Jung Ryeo Won for May It Please the Court
- Suzy for Anna - WINNER
- Kim Seo Hyung for Recipe for Farewell
Best Supporting Actor
- Park Sung Hoon for The Glory
- Chang Ryul for Bargain
- Jo Woo Jin for Narco-Saints
- Kim Jun Han for Anna
- Lee Dong Hwi for Casino - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
- Lim Ji Yeon for The Glory - WINNER
- Lee Elijah for Decoy
- Jung Eun Chae for Anna
- Kim Joo Ryung for Casino
- Kyung Soo Jin for Shadow Detective
Best Rookie Actor
- Kim Ki Hae for Duty After School
- Moon Sang Min for Duty After School
- ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo for Island
- Park Ji Hoon for Weak Hero Class 1 - WINNER
- Bae In Hyuk for Cheer Up
Best Rookie Actress
- Shin Ye Eun for Revenge of Others - WINNER
- Cha Joo Young for The Glory
- Kwon Eunbin for Duty After School
- Han Ji Hyun for Cheer Up
- EXID's Hani for Hit the Spot
Best Variety Program
- SNL Korea Season 3
- Siren: Survive the Island
- PLAYou Level Up
- Bloody Game 2
- EXchange 2
Best Male Entertainer
- Shin Dong Yup for SNL Korea Season 3
- Lee Kwang Soo for The Zone: Survival Mission
- Hwang Jae Sung for The Time Hotel
- Hong Suk Chun for Me(a)rry Queer
- Yoo Jae Suk for PLAYou Level Up - WINNER
Best Female Entertainer
- Joo Hyun Young for SNL Korea Season 3 - WINNER
- Girls' Generation's Yuri for The Zone: Survival Mission
- Lee Eun Ji for Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!
- Jang Do Yeon for Change Days 2
- Girl's Day's Yura for EXchange 2
Best Rookie Male Entertainer
- Nam Hyun Woo for SNL Korea Season 3
- WEi's Kim Yo Han for Love Catcher in Bali
- Lee Yi Kyung for Zero-sum Game
- DEX for Bloody Game 2 - WINNER
- GOT7's BamBam for EXchange 2
Best Rookie Female Entertainer
- Kim Ah Young for SNL Korea Season 3 - WINNER
- Gabee for Love Catcher in Bali
- Chuu for Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!
- KARA's Heo Young Ji for Change Days 2
- Park Ji Min for Bloody Game 2
Whynot Award
- Choi Hyun Wook for Weak Hero Class 1
Popularity Star Award
- Cha Eun Woo
- Lee Kwang Soo
- Park Jae Chan
- Kim Yeon Kyung
OST Popularity Award
- Park Jae Chan