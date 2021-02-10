The 41 Blue Dragon Awards was held on Tuesday, 9 February, at Paradise City in Incheon. The event was scheduled to be held last year, but it was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Finally, the ceremony was organised with some of the leading faces from K-drama gracing the event.

Who All Attended the Event?

It was hosted by Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok. The event was held without live audience but had the presence of K-drama actors. Bae Jong Ok, Jung Woo Sung, Lee Sung Min, Park Hye Soo, Shin Min Ah, Park Jung Min, Kim Hee Ae, Lee Bong Geun, Lee Jung Jae, Esom, Shin Jung Geun, Yoo Tae Oh, Lee Joo Young, Kim So Hye, Lee Hee Joon, Ra Mi Ran, Shin Hyun Bin, Hong Kyung, Lee Hak Joo, Kang Mal Geum and Lee Byung Hun graced the event.

The Winners

Woo Min-ho's political drama The Man Standing Next has been honoured with the Best Picture Award and Lee Hae-jun's Ashfall won Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film. Yoo Ah in has bagged Best Actor Award for his brilliant performance in Voice of Silence, while Ra Mi Ran won Best Actress Award for Honest Candidate.

Complete Winners List:

Best Picture: "The Man Standing Next"

Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: "Ashfall"

Best Actor: Yoo Ah In ("Voice of Silence")

Best Actress: Ra Mi Ran ("Honest Candidate")

Best New Actor: Yoo Tae Oh ("Vertigo")

Best New Actress: Kang Mal Geum ("Lucky Chan-Sil")

Popular Star Award: Yoo Ah In, Jung Yu Mi

Best Supporting Actor: Park Jung Min ("Deliver Us From Evil")

Best Supporting Actress: Esom ("Samjin Company English Class")

Best Director: Im Dae Hyung ("Moonlit Winter")

Best New Director: Hong Eui Jung ("Voice of Silence")

Best Music: Dalpalan ("Samjin Company English Class")

Best Screenplay: Im Dae Hyung ("Moonlit Winter")

Best Technical Achievement: Jin Jong Hyun ("Ashfall" – visual effects)

Best Cinematography and Lighting: Hong Kyung Pyo ("Deliver Us From Evil")

Best Editing: Han Mi Yeon ("Beasts Clawing at Straws")

Best Art Direction: Bae Jung Yoon ("Samjin Company English Class")

Best Short Film: Lee Na Yeon, Cho Min Jae ("The Thread")

Check out Nominations and Photos of 41st Blue Dragon Awards:

Best Picture:

Moving On"

The Man Standing Next"

Voice of Silence"

Moonlit Winter"

Kim Ji Young, Born 1982"

Best Director:

Yang Woo Seok (Steel Rain 2: Summit")

Yeon Sang Ho (Peninsula")

Woo Min Ho (The Man Standing Next")

Im Dae Hyung (Moonlit Winter")

Hong Won Chan (Deliver Us From Evil")

Best Actor:

Yoo Ah In (Voice of Silence")

Lee Byung Hun (The Man Standing Next")

Lee Jung Jae (Deliver Us From Evil")

Jung Woo Sung (Steel Rain 2: Summit")

Hwang Jung Min (Deliver Us From Evil")

Best Actress:

Kim Hee Ae (Moonlit Winter")

Ra Mi Ran (Honest Candidate")

Shin Min Ah (Diva")

Jeon Do Yeon (Beasts Clawing at Straws")

Jung Yu Mi (Kim Ji Young, Born 1982")

Best Supporting Actor:

Park Jung Min (Deliver Us From Evil")

Shin Jung Geun (Steel Rain 2: Summit")

Yoo Yeon Seok (Steel Rain 2: Summit")

Lee Sung Min (The Man Standing Next")

Lee Hee Joon (The Man Standing Next")

Best Supporting Actress:

Kim Mi Kyung (Kim Mi Young, Born 1982")

Park Hye Soo (Samjin Company English Class")

Bae Jong Ok (Innocence")

Lee Re (Peninsula")

Esom (Samjin Company English Class")

Best New Director:

Kim Do Young (Kim Ji Young, Born 1982")

Kim Cho Hee (Lucky Chan-Sil")

Yoon Dan Bi (Moving On")

Jung Jin Young (Me and Me")

Hong Eui Jung (Voice of Silence")

Best New Actor:

Woo Do Hwan (The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful")

Yoo Tae Oh (Vertigo")

Lee Bong Geun (The Singer")

Lee Hak Joo (Welcome to the Guesthouse")

Hong Kyung (Innocence")

Best New Actress:

Kang Mal Geum (Lucky Chan-Sil")

Kim So Hye (Moonlit Winter")

Shin Hyun Bin (Beasts Clawing at Straws")

Shin Hye Sun (Innocence")

Lee Joo Young (Baseball Girl")

Best Screenplay:

Moving On"

The Man Standing Next"

Voice of Silence"

Moonlit Winter"

Kim Ji Young, Born 1982"

Best Cinematography and Lighting:

Steel Rain 2: Summit"

The Man Standing Next"

Deliver Us From Evil"

Diva"

Peninsula"

Best Editing:

The Man Standing Next"

Deliver Us From Evil"

Moonlit Winter"

Beasts Clawing at Straws"

Kim Ji Young, Born 1982"

Best Music:

The Man Standing Next"

Deliver Us From Evil"

Samjin Company English Class"

Moonlit Winter"

Forbidden Dream"

Best Art Direction:

The Man Standing Next"

Deliver Us From Evil"

Peninsula"

Samjin Company English Class"

Forbidden Dream"

Best Technical Achievement:

The Man Standing Next" (makeup)

Deliver Us From Evil" (martial arts)

Peninsula" (visual effects)

Ashfall" (visual effects)

Samjin Company English Class" (costuming)