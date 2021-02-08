The first teaser from Mnet's Kingdom has been released on Monday, 8 February. The clip confirms that the reality show will go on air in April 2021.

What's in the Teaser?

It comes with a solid background score. In the video, Rubik's cube falls on the chess board and the King pawn is shown becoming the logo of Kingdom. The chess board and the pawns also indicate that it is a show with a lot of competition and one needs to fight hard to become the king.

However, the teaser does not announce the show's launch date, but reports claim that it will be aired between 30 April and 18 July. It is coming up with the title: Kingdown: Legendary War. The forthcoming show is hosted by Yunho and Changmin.

Kingdom Participants

Kingdom is the male version of Mnet's Queendom. The confirmed participants of the show are: The Boyz, who emerged victorious in preliminary season Road to Kingdom, FNS Entertainment's SF9 (consists of Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, Taeyang, Hwiyoungand Chani), KQ Entertainment's ATEEZ (Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho), Cube Entertainment's BtoB (consists of Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-jae), YG Entertainment's iKON (consists of Bobby, Jinhwan, Ju-ne, Yunhyeong, Donghyuk and Chanwoo.) and JYP Entertainment's Stray Kids (Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.).

If Kingdom follows the format of Queendom, the six groups will face numerous challenges. The participating groups have to come up with re-arranged versions to their hit songs and produce fresh numbers. The event will have three preliminary performances and one live comeback stage from each act.

The winner is largely determined based on the digital points collected by comeback singles, live votes for the final episode along with the points accumulated by the groups for the 3 preliminary performances.