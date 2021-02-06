Following the massive success of The Penthouse: War in Life, SBS is renewing the series for the second season. It is a suspense drama written by Kim Soon-ok and directed by Joo Dong-min.

Launch Date, Timing, Episodes

The second season will be premiered on 19 February. The first season was aired on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 pm KST. The timing is now going for a change as it will be reportedly taking the slot of Delayed Justice (Fridays and Saturdays at 10 pm KST).

The first season, which was aired between 26 October and 5 January, had a total of 21 episodes. SBS has now decided to have two more seasons with 12 thrilling episodes each.

Cast

Lee Ji-Ah's character of Shim Su-ryeon had died in the first season, but we have enough hints to believe that she is alive and she would return as the biological mother of the twins. The other members, who was seen in the first season, like Kim So-yeon (Cheon Seo-jin), Eugene (Oh Yoon-hee), Yoon Jong-hoon (Ha Yoon-cheol), Park Eun-seok (Gu Ho-dong/Logan Lee), Um Ki-joon (Joo Dan-tae), Bong Tae-kyu (Lee Kyu-jin), Kim Hyun-soo (Bae Ro-na), and Kim Young-dae (Joo Seok-hoon) will be part of the upcoming season.

In addition to it, Lee Tae-bin (Lee Min-hyeok), Ha Do-kwon (Ma Du-ki), Choi Ye-bin (Ha Eun-byeol), Han Ji-hyun (Joo Seok-kyung), Shin Eun-kyung (Kang Ma-ri), Yoon Joo-hee (Go Sang-ah) and Jin Ji-hee (Yoo Jenny) will be enacting the supporting roles in the Joo Dong-min-directed series.

The Penthouse Season 2 Plot

The curtains for The Penthouse: War in Life were dropped on a dramatic note following the arrest of Yoon-hee for the murder of Su-ryeon. It was then revealed that the victim's husband Dan-tae, with the support of Seo-jin was behind the murder and he framed Yoon-hee to have committed the crime.

In a twist to the story, Yoon-hee escapes with the support of Logan after getting a life sentence for the murder of Su-ryeon. She also realizes that Logan is her brother while revealing that she had killed Min Seol-ah.

In season 2, Yoon-hee is now seeking revenge against Dan-tae and Seo-jin. On the other hand, Yoon-cheol returns from the US, leaving Seon-jin upset. With the serious hints of Su-ryeon reappearing this season, there seems to be a lot of interesting drama waiting to unfold.

The story of The Penthouse predominantly revolves around three women settled at a luxurious apartment. It was basically the revenge story of a woman who turns evil to protect herself and her children.

What the Teasers Revealed

The new teaser comes up with the title – Revenge is yet to begin. The opening scene shows Cheon Seo-jin (Kim So-yeon) doing a stage performance and collapsing to the ground. Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) is heard saying that he had found his true soulmate. On Yoon Hee (Eugene) then comes to ask why Cheon Seo-jin is so "scared."

Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) and Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) are part of the teaser. The scene in which Cheon Seo Jin grabs Ha Yoon Cheol by his throat and the moving hand just before the video ended have piqued the interest of the viewers.

The line stating 'I haven't even started anything yet' had caught the attention of the netizens.

In another teaser, Cheon Seo-jin finds her things on a wall with a message written in red letters telling her that she does not deserve happiness. She removes all posters even as the mysterious man observes what she was doing before disappearing from the scene.

The Expectations

The fans of the show have huge expectations from the second seas of The Penthouse after it garnered fantastic viewership. The 21-episode series reportedly garnered 5.3 million viewers and became 8th highest-rated drama nationwide.