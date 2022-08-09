Blood-Soaked Louisiana Mother Goes Live on Instagram After Killing 4-Year-Old Daughter, Stabbing 2-Year-Old Son Amid Nasty Custody Battle

A New Orleans woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death and attempting to do the same to her 2-year-old son, according to police.

Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was booked on one count of second degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of second degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said, after she allegedly stabbed the children at a home in the 3100 block of Law Street in the Florida area.

Police responded to a call to the address just after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. The caller reported a stabbing and when officers arrived they stabbing learned that the two children, identified as Paris and Jay, "sustained stab wounds to their bodies," police said in a statement.

The children were then rushed to a nearby hospital in a private car. The boy was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon. The girl, who family friends identified as Paris Roberts, died at the hospital.

'My Children Are Dead'

Pedescleaux posted a chilling video on social media in the aftermath of the stabbing. In the video, which has since been deleted from Instagram, Pedescleaux is looking into the camera wearing a bonnet and white tank top that is stained with blood.

"I'm done," she says frantically, through tears. "My children are dead. I'm done. I'm done with life and it's all Jermain's fault." Watch the clip below: (The video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised)

Ongoing Custody Battle with Kids' Father

Court records show that Pedescleaux and Jermaine Roberts, the father of the two children, were in the middle of a custody fight. Roberts had sued Pedescleaux in April in Orleans Parish court seeking joint custody that would allow him to see the children on the weekends.

In court documents, he said that Pedescleaux was not letting him see the children and that she was "not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids." A hearing was set for later this month.