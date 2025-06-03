Blake Lively Makes Shocking Legal Moves after Justin Baldoni Demanded to See Her edical Records to Assess Her Emotional Distress Claims

Blake Lively is planning to drop her allegations that Justin Baldoni caused her emotional distress during the production of their 2024 film, "It Ends With Us." Court documents show Lively has filed to withdraw claims that she suffered from "intentional infliction of emotional distress" and "negligent infliction of emotional distress" related to Baldoni's alleged behavior.

Her decision to drop the claims came after Baldoni's legal team asked her to sign a release form granting them access to her medical and mental health records, the New York Post reported. Baldoni's attorneys argued that access to Lively's medical records was essential to evaluate the emotional distress claims she made in her lawsuit.

Lively's Shock Move

"Instead of complying with the Medical RFPs, Ms. Lively's counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her [infliction of emotional distress] Claims," Baldoni's team responded in a filing seen by Page Six.

The court will decide whether or not the "Gossip Girl" star's request will be approved.

In a statement to Page Six, attorneys for the Another Simple Favor actress described her filing as "a routine part of the litigation process that is being used as a press stunt."

"We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it," they said, adding that Baldoni's team was "desperately seeking" media attention.

"The Baldoni-Wayfarer strategy of filing retaliatory claims has exposed them to expansive new damages claims under California law, rendering certain of Ms. Lively's original claims no longer necessary," the statement continued.

"Ms. Lively continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims."

No End to the Drama

In her bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit filed in December 2024, Lively, 37, accused Baldoni, 41, of causing her intense emotional suffering, including humiliation, embarrassment, belittlement, frustration, and mental anguish.

The court documents mentioned that a "hands-on" meeting had to be arranged involving Lively, Baldoni, and the film's production team to address his alleged conduct—such as reportedly showing her nude images or videos of women and talking openly about his past addiction to pornography.

Lively also claimed that Baldoni retaliated by launching a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing her image and reputation after she reported the alleged harassment.

She also alleged that the ongoing situation had left her and Ryan Reynolds' four children—James (10), Inez (8), Betty (5), and Olin (2)— "traumatized."

At the time, Bryan Freedman, the attorney representing the "Five Feet Apart" producer, condemned the allegations as "shameful" and completely false. "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media," he told Page Six.

In January, Baldoni responded by filing a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Reynolds.

In the court documents, Baldoni claimed that Lively was leveraging the influence of Reynolds and her close friend Taylor Swift to manipulate the situation in her favor.

Baldoni responded to claims about discussing his past pornography addiction by saying that he only brought it up after Lively allegedly shared her own personal experience. He also claimed that Lively appeared "so close and comfortable" around him, even going so far as to breastfeed openly during meetings.

Baldoni also accused Reynolds, 48, of acting aggressively during the "hands-on" meeting and claimed Reynolds demanded he apologize to Lively for actions he hadn't committed.