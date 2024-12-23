Blake Lively Made as Many as 30 Demands to Justin Baldoni and Others on Set of 'It Ends With Us' Including 'No Touching and Sexual Remarks'

Blake Lively reportedly made 30 demands to her "It Ends With Us" co-star and others on set, according to a legal complaint filed against Justin Baldoni. In the complaint submitted to the California Civil Rights Department on Friday, the actress accused Baldoni, 40, who is both her director and co-star, of sexual harassment and trying to damage her reputation.

The production of "It Ends With Us" faced delays in 2023 due to a writers' strike. The very day before filming resumed, a lengthy meeting was held to address concerns about a "hostile work environment" on set. The problem started from the meeting when Lively, 37, first pointed fingers at Baldoni.

Lively and Her Endless Demands

At a meeting held on January 4, Lively addressed her concerns with Baldoni and Jamey Heath, the CEO of Wayfarer and a producer of the film, according to the legal filing.

During the meeting, everyone present reportedly agreed to adhere to 30 conditions Lively outlined to ensure a more comfortable environment on set. Most of her concerns were related to inappropriate sexual behavior or discussions.

One of her primary demands was that " no more showing of nude videos or images of women, including the producer's wife," Lively or her team, as mentioned in the filing obtained by The New York Times.

Another notable condition was that discussions about Baldoni and Heath's past struggles with "pornography addiction" and Lively's "lack of consumption."

Lively also insisted that conversations regarding personal sex lives, genitalia, or experiences involving non-consensual sexual acts—whether as the perpetrator or the victim—should be strictly avoided on set.

The complaint revealed that Lively said no one should mention prior HR complaints filed against Wayfarer Studios, co-founded by Baldoni. She also prohibited anyone from asking her or her trainer questions about her weight.

Further complaints refer to Lively's late father and religion. She reportedly said that Baldoni should no longer reference "conversations" with her deceased father.

Lively also requested that Baldoni stop asking about her religious beliefs or attempting to impose his own. She further objected to him "pressuring" her to allow sage rituals for her employees.

Health concerns were addressed as well, with Lively specifying that if she or her infant were exposed to Covid-19 "again," she must be informed immediately.

Changing the Work Environment

Regarding the film's intimate scenes, Lively set clear boundaries. She demanded the presence of an intimacy coordinator for all scenes involving her and Baldoni and insisted there should be no more "improvising" kissing. "No biting or sucking of lip without [Lively's] consent," the document reads.

One of Lively's later demands stipulated that all sex scenes must have a coordinator present, as well as a "monitor" pre-approved by her to supervise the scenes.

For scenes involving rape or violence, Lively said that her character, Lily Bloom, should be portrayed by a stunt double, except for close-up shots or scenes pre-discussed and agreed upon.

The filing also mentioned that no additional sexual scenes beyond those in Lively's original agreement would be allowed.

"No more asking or pressuring [Lively] to cross physical picket lines," another point summarized.

Lively further insisted that she would not tolerate any touching or sexual remarks from Baldoni or Heath directed at her or any other women on set. All intimate scenes would require oversight from a representative approved by Lively.

The actress also requested that anyone involved in filming these scenes be hired professionals she approved beforehand, rather than "friends" of the producer or director.

She added that she would no longer perform nude scenes without a SAG-compliant nudity rider, a document detailing the scene's specifics. Any previously filmed nude scenes without such an agreement could not be used without the consent of her legal team.

Lively also alleged that Baldoni and Heath had entered her trailer while she was undressed and demanded an end to "entering, attempting to enter, interrupting, pressuring, or requesting" her to come out while she was not clothed.

Producer Alex Saks was to be given the "standard rights, inclusion, and authority per her job description", while Sony was requested to take a more "active role" in the film's production.

To ensure cast safety, Lively requested that an "experienced" producer be assigned to oversee the set's operations.

It was also agreed that Lively would not face any "abusive" or "retaliatory" responses for seeking to implement these protective measures.

The final condition was for an in-person meeting before filming resumed to review these stipulations and confirm they would be upheld, prioritizing the physical and emotional well-being of Lively, her team, and the rest of the cast and crew.