Justin Baldoni Bit and Sucked on Blake Lively's Lips During Shooting and Insisted on Reshooting the Scene, Lawsuit Claims

Shocking new details have emerged in Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against her former co-star and director of "It Ends With Us," Justin Baldoni. The 37-year-old "Gossip Girl" star claims that Baldoni, 40, created a toxic work environment during the filming of the movie—a charge he has vehemently denies.

Earlier reports highlighted accusations that Baldoni shared nude videos and explicit photos of other women with Lively, spoke openly about his alleged porn addiction, and made inappropriate comments regarding her weight, her late father, and other cast and crew members. Recent revelations in the lawsuit describe even more troubling behavior from Baldoni during the filming of "It Ends With Us."

Shocking Revelations

Court documents obtained by People revealed that Lively alleges that Baldoni engaged in "improvised physical intimacy" during a scene without any prior consent or choreography. One incident reportedly involved Baldoni "discreetly biting and sucking on Ms. Lively's lower lip" during multiple takes, insisting on reshooting the scene despite her apparent discomfort.

The lawsuit also claims Baldoni made inappropriate sexual inquiries, including asking Lively if she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, experienced simultaneous orgasms—a question she deemed invasive and chose not to respond to.

These fresh allegations further intensify the troubling accusations against Baldoni, who has consistently denied all claims.

The lawsuit also claims that prior to filming, Baldoni "inserted improvised gratuitous sexual content and/or scenes involving nudity into the film (including for an underage character) in highly unsettling ways."

Among the alleged modifications were a "scene in which Ms. Lively was to orgasm on-camera" and a "detailed scene" showing Lily Bloom, the younger version of Lively's character, losing her virginity—neither of which were part of the original novel.

The lawsuit claims that these changes were made without Lively's consent, even after she had already agreed to the project.

When Lively expressed concerns, Baldoni allegedly justified the changes by claiming he was shaping the story "through the female gaze."

Without Her Consent

Although he eventually agreed to remove most of the scenes, he reportedly insisted on keeping one that depicted Lily and Ryle Kincaid, his character, climaxing together on their wedding night, arguing it was "important to him because he and his partner climax simultaneously during intercourse."

The allegations also implicate the film's producer, Jamey Heath, who is accused of exacerbating the toxic atmosphere. The lawsuit alleges that Heath pressured Lively into simulating nudity during a childbirth scene, despite prior agreements that no nudity would be involved.

The scene is said to have lacked standard industry safeguards, leaving Lively "mostly nude with her legs spread wide in stirrups and only a small piece of fabric covering her genitalia."

Heath is also accused of showing Lively and her assistant a graphic, fully nude video of his wife giving birth, which Lively initially mistook for pornography.

Moreover, both Baldoni and Heath allegedly entered Lively's trailer without warning on several occasions while she was undressed, breastfeeding, or in other vulnerable states.

The complaint also describes an incident where Heath entered Lively's makeup trailer without permission while she was topless. Despite Lively asking him to wait until she was dressed, Heath reportedly stared at her, disregarding her explicit request to look away.

The pair starred together in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel earlier this year. However, the film's release was mired by controversies after fans noticed apparent tension between Lively and Baldoni.

Lively also faced significant negative publicity after the movie premiered, with some calling her a "mean girl" following a journalist's claim that a tense interview with Lively caused her to quit her job.