After being postponed indefinitely, new dates for '2020 APAN Star Awards' and '2020 APAN Music Awards' have been announced. The award shows were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to the new dates, the shows will be held for two days in 2021 on January 23 and 24.

The APAN Star Awards is hosted by the 'Korea Entertainment Management Association. In fact, APAN Music Awards has been officially recognized by the three major associations -Korea Entertainment Management Association, the Recording Industry Association of Korea, and the 'Korean Management Federation.

Kang Daniel Wins Big

The event was originally scheduled for November 28 and 29, this year. But the show was postponed after concerns were raised about safety of the participants and the crew during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus as everything was set, even the names of winners of most of the categories have been announced.

Later, names of winners of popularity awards were made public. From Kang Daniel to BTS and IU to Seo Ye Ji, here is the list of winners of various categories under 2020 APAN Music Awards. The 2020 APAN Star Awards is yet to announce the list of winners.

2020 APAN Music Awards Top 10

Kang Daniel

The Boyz

MONSTA X

BTS

Seventeen

IZ*ONE

Lim Young Woong

GOT7

NCT 127

TWICE

Winners of APAN Popularity Awards 2020

Best Male Solo - Kang Daniel

Best Female Solo - IU

Best Male Group - BTS

Best Female Group - IZ*ONE

Best Global Male Solo - Kang Daniel

Best Global Female Solo - MAMAMOO's Hwasa

Best Global Male Group - SEVENTEEN

Best Global Female Group - BLACKPINK

Best Actor - Kim Soo Hyun (It's Okay to Not Be Okay)

Best Actress - Seo Ye Ji (It's Okay to Not Be Okay)

Best Male Entertainer - Park Ji Hoon

Best Female Entertainer - LOONA's Chuu

Best OST - BTS V ('Sweet Night' from Itaewon Class OST)

KT Seezn Star Award (Actor) - Son Ye Jin

KT Seezn Star Award (Singer) - Kang Daniel

Organizers had earlier said that apart from performances by the top Kpop artistEs, an extravagant stage using augmented reality will also be the highlight of the grand show. However, the performer lineup, hosts for the shows are yet to be announced.