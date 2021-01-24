A new month, but the same result. BTS, one of the most popular boy band group in the world, has continued to remain in the top position at the Brand Reputation Rankings for the month of January. With increasing popularity month after month, the Bangtan Boys have turned out to be a reputed brand in the market.

In the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute, BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) has retained the top spot with a brand index reputation of 15,664,084 for January. 'Golden Disc,' 'Billboard,' and 'TikTok,' are the high-ranking phrases associated with the boy band group.

'Surpass', 'award' and 'dominate' are the related terms in its keyword analysis. It has scored 85.02 percent positive response in the positivity-negativity analysis for this month.

Blackpink (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) is in the second place. It has a brand reputation index of 11,865,603, an astounding 41.23 percent increase in the popularity compared to the previous month. Whereas TWICE (Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu) has occupied the third position with a brand reputation index of 9,248,874 for January.

It saw a massive 62.94 percent rise in its popularity in January.

Multinational girl group (G)I-dle, Korean-Japanese girl group IZ*ONE, boy group NCT, 13-member boy group Seventeen, Korean-Chinese boy band EXO, girl group Gfriend and four-member girl group Mamamoo are in the next seven positions.

Check out the top 30 Ranking List:

01) BTS

02) BLACKPINK

03) TWICE

04) (G)I-DLE

05) IZ*ONE

06) NCT

07) SEVENTEEN

08) EXO

09) GFRIEND

10) MAMAMOO

11) Oh My Girl

12) NU'EST

13) SHINee

14) ITZY

15) TREASURE

16) The Boyz

17) ASTRO

18) MONSTA X

19) TXT

20) WJSN

21) APRIL

22) aespa

23) Red Velvet

24) AB6IX

25) Girls' Generation

26) Stray Kids

27) VICTON

28) ENHYPEN

29) MOMOLAND

30) LOONA

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.