A new month, but the same result. BTS, one of the most popular boy band group in the world, has continued to remain in the top position at the Brand Reputation Rankings for the month of January. With increasing popularity month after month, the Bangtan Boys have turned out to be a reputed brand in the market.
In the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute, BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) has retained the top spot with a brand index reputation of 15,664,084 for January. 'Golden Disc,' 'Billboard,' and 'TikTok,' are the high-ranking phrases associated with the boy band group.
'Surpass', 'award' and 'dominate' are the related terms in its keyword analysis. It has scored 85.02 percent positive response in the positivity-negativity analysis for this month.
Blackpink (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) is in the second place. It has a brand reputation index of 11,865,603, an astounding 41.23 percent increase in the popularity compared to the previous month. Whereas TWICE (Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu) has occupied the third position with a brand reputation index of 9,248,874 for January.
It saw a massive 62.94 percent rise in its popularity in January.
Multinational girl group (G)I-dle, Korean-Japanese girl group IZ*ONE, boy group NCT, 13-member boy group Seventeen, Korean-Chinese boy band EXO, girl group Gfriend and four-member girl group Mamamoo are in the next seven positions.
Check out the top 30 Ranking List:
01) BTS
02) BLACKPINK
03) TWICE
04) (G)I-DLE
05) IZ*ONE
06) NCT
07) SEVENTEEN
08) EXO
09) GFRIEND
10) MAMAMOO
11) Oh My Girl
12) NU'EST
13) SHINee
14) ITZY
15) TREASURE
16) The Boyz
17) ASTRO
18) MONSTA X
19) TXT
20) WJSN
21) APRIL
22) aespa
23) Red Velvet
24) AB6IX
25) Girls' Generation
26) Stray Kids
27) VICTON
28) ENHYPEN
29) MOMOLAND
30) LOONA
The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.