Blackpink's Jennie Beats Dua Lipa, Beyonce, Rihanna; only Asian in the List of Instagram's Top 10 Music Influencers in March

Blackpink's Jennie is the only Asian to find a place in the list of Instagram's Top 10 Music Influencers in March. The list is topped by American singer-actress Ariana Grande.

According to Influencer MarketingHub, Jennie is in seventh place in the Instagram's Top 10 Music Influencers in March. With 48.3 million followers, her posts had 10.28 percent engagement on the platform with 4.1 million people having authentic engagement.

Ariana Grande in Numero Uno Position

Ariana Grande, who is in the numero uno position, has 227 million followers on Instagram. Surprisingly, her posts just had 2.2 percent engagement with only 3.4 million authentic engagement.

Billie Eilish is in second place with 79 million followers. Her posts had 11.49 percent engagement with her followers and had got 6.9 million authentic engagement. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are in the next two places. While the former, who has 217 million followers, had 0.95 percent engagement rate with her posts and 1.6 million authentic engagement, the latter, who has 151 million followers, had 1.63 percent engagement with 1.9 million authentic engagement.

Popular singer Justin Bieber is in fifth place with 1.13 percent of engagement from 167 million followers with 1.2 million authentic engagement. He is followed by Harry Styles, who has 37.6 million followers. His posts had 18.39 percent engagement with an authentic engagement from 5.1 million.

Jennie Beats Dua Lipa

Jennie has beaten the likes of Dua Lipa who had 5.54 percent engagement rate from 63 million followers with 2.6 million authentic followers.

39-year old Beyonce, who has 170 million followers on Instagram, had engagement for her posts from her 0.71 million followers with 0.9 million authentic engagement.

Shawn Mendes, who has 59 million followers, had 5.8 percent engagement with 2 million authentic engagement.

It is interesting to note that Jennie had a better influence than the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus and Blackpink members Jisso (16th place) and Rose, who is basking in the success of her latest track 'On the Ground' (18th place).