Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Part Ways: Did JLo's Fiance Sleep With Madison LeCroy?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called off their engagement after spending almost four years together. "This has been a long time coming," according to a source who also confirmed that it took a while for the couple to decide on their break-up as both are tied in their business worlds. The celebrity couple's separation announcement comes after rumors about Alex Rodriguez sleeping with Madison LeCroy.

Speculations were rife that Rodriguez had had an affair after Southern Charms' Madison LeCroy was accused of having slept with a married MLB player, although sources told media that JLo's fiance and LeCroy literally never met. Hence it is yet unclear if the couple's split happened because of LeCroy rumors.

Earlier in January, Super Bowl performer Jennifer Lopez opened up about their wedding saying that they had to postpone the wedding twice due to the Coronavirus pandemic. "We had planned what we wanted to do, but, I don't know if will be able to re-create that," said Lopez during an interview with Elle. She further said that since the cancellation of their wedding, they haven't really talked about it and there is no rush. They want to do it right when they could do it.

Moreover, last month, the couple had undergone therapy together. Lopez revealed that the therapy really helped in their relationship. Fans are shocked to learn about the couple's separation as they recently posted photos together in February. The two were spotted hugging in the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer Lopez was shooting for her upcoming film "Shotgun Wedding."

Did Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez sleep with Madison LeCroy?

Recently, Madison LeCroy revealed that she had been face-timing with an ex-MLB star, which gave birth to a series of speculations about Alex Rodriguez on Twitter. Jennifer Lopez's fiance has been linked with the Madison LeCroy after the reunion special for Bravo's 'Southern Charm' exposed red-hot allegations of infidelity involving a former baseball player and the breakout cast member. However, reality star Madison LeCroy revealed that she had not met Alex Rodriguez in person.

In February, LeCroy also said: "He [Alex] has never physically cheated on his fiancée with me" and went on to add that she doesn't want anything bad for his family, or for hers. She claimed that they are definitely innocent and the allegation was just a false rumor.

Who is Madison LeCroy?

Madison LeCroy is popular for featuring in the reality show Southern Charm. The 30-year-old came to the limelight after sleep rumors with ex-MLB player Alex Rodriguez. LeCroy and JLo's fiance had developed an online connection via Instagram and Face timing while Rodriguez was engaged to Jennifer Lopez.