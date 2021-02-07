SM Entertainment's NCT's previous album is still in demand as it has become the highest-selling album K-pop album for the month of January.

Although no new album of the NCT hit the store last month, the demand for their previously-released work was much higher compared to the new albums of other groups.

Going by a report on Koreaboo, NCT's previous album Resonance Pt. 2, which was released in November 2020, sold 268.8 units in January. Till date, it has managed to sell 831.1k units.

Treasure latest album The First Step: Treasure Effect is in the second place. It had hit the stores on 12 January and sold 218.3k units. Whereas U-Know's latest album Noir, which was released on 18 January, is in the third position by selling156.3k units.

By contributing 8.5 percent for the overall sales of K-pop albums in January, (G)I-DLE has taken the fourth spot in the list. Its new album was I Burn, which was out on 11 January, sold 134.4k units.

Cravity's Season 3. HIDEOUT: Be Our Voice was launched on 19 January. So far, 82.7k units have been sold. It is followed by ONEUS which released its new album in the form of Devil on 19 January. It sold 80.9k units in January.

VICTON's Voice: The Future is Now, which was unveiled on 11 January, has occupied the seventh place by selling 80.2k units. Whereas Golden Child's [YES.] has sold 71.5k units after being launched on 25 January.

With the sale of 62.9k units, Dreamcatcher's Dystopia: Road to Utopia, which was released on 26 January, is in the ninth place, while BTS has ended at the 10th place by contributing 3.8 percent to the overall K-pop album sales in the first month of the year.

Their previous album, BE, which was released on 20 November, was sold 11.8k units in January to take its total tally to 2.66 million units.