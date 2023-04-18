Is BLACKPINK Member Rose Dating Kang Dong Won? YG Entertainment Reveals Truth

BLACKPINK member Rose and Kang Dong Won recently became the talk of the town after speculations started doing the rounds about their romantic relationship. YG Entertainment has denied the dating rumors and requested netizens to stop circulating wrong information online.

YG Entertainment released an official statement on Monday responding to the speculations about a romantic relationship between BLACKPINK member Rose and Kang Dong Won. The entertainment agency stated that the dating rumors about Rose and Dong Won are false. The firm then requested the followers of the K-Pop girl group to circulate the information to stop the dating rumors from doing the rounds online.

Here is the Complete Statement by YG Entertainment:

This is YG Entertainment. Previously, we conveyed earlier that it is not possible to confirm the artist's personal matter in regards to RosÃ©, but we inform you once again as indiscriminate speculation has continued. We reveal that the dating rumors reported today regarding RosÃ© are not true, and we would be grateful if you could help so that information different from the facts is not circulated.

The entertainment company released the above statement hours after the first response to the dating rumors. The firm released an official statement on Monday morning after several speculations started doing the rounds about Rose and Dong Won on various online communities overseas. In its initial statement, the agency stated it is difficult to confirm facts related to the artist's personal life.

The response led to more speculations about eh romantic relationship between Rose and Dong Won. The followers of the artists believed the dating rumors were true because of the agency's response. So, the firm released another statement denying speculations.

The dating rumors about Rose and Dong Won started doing the rounds after Burberry's former creative head Riccardo Tisci shared photos of the artists at a group social gathering online. Netizens spotted them at the same events and wearing similar types of clothes. The artists worked under the same label until the actor parted ways with the agency last December.