Lee Joon Suk and IU Write Heartfelt Letters to Fans After Confirming their relationship

Lee Joon Suk and IU wrote heartfelt letters to their fans after confirming their romantic relationship. The Korean celebrity couple communicated with their followers through the fan cafes. They began their letters greeting the fans and then addressed the dating news.

In their warm letters to the fans, Lee Joon Suk and IU apologized to their fans for keeping their relationship a secret. The couple also praised each other. Then they thanked the followers for all their love and support.

IU described Joon Suk as a reliable and cute person who has supported her for a long time. According to her, the actor always sent her sincere encouragement and told her she is an amazing person. The actress then said he is the reason for a surge in her passion for work and her pride.

They have started developing positive feelings towards one another while relying on each other, the actress explained.

The Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo star then apologized to the fans for keeping her relationship with the actor a secret. She also thanked them for all their support after hearing the dating news. She concluded her warm letter by sending New Year wishing the members of her fan club called UAENA.

Here is the Complete Letter from IU

Hello UAENA! Are you all asleep at this time? Wondering where you spent the end of 2022 and if you might have had a bit of a confusing last day of the year because of me, today I came to relay new year's greetings along with my gratitude and apologetic feelings. Those who saw the articles today must know, that I am currently dating. I think our UAENA who are always worried about me and curious about how I am doing must have been surprised, so I feel very cautious about this but, yeah..that happened! He was a colleague for a long time, and we are building up positive feelings while relying on each other. He is a reliable and cute person who has supported me for a long time, always told me I'm amazing and sent me sincere encouragement. As UAENA always watches over me most closely, I think you must feel that I am in a time where I am emotionally comfortable and doing well. Along with that, I think one of the reasons that my pride and passion for work are surging even more these days is that I have a good friend who compliments me for a long time up close. Since you have all found out now, we will date quietly and beautifully to not worry my fans....! Sorry to surprise you, but I am so apologetic and thankful to UAENA who still congratulated me and first asked how I am. I didn't even write a lot, but I must have thought about each word for a long time while writing as the new year has already arrived. I started writing in 2022, but it's 2023 now. Happy New Year everyone. In 2022, which has become last year, I was so happy to meet you for the first time in a while and see you up close. I will never forget those overwhelmingly happy moments. I sincerely thank you for having fun with me and being the closest to me for another year! I will run forward without being lazy again this year! I'll do well. Happy New Year again, UAENA. When you wake up from your deep sleep, it will be a new year. Sleep well. I love you.

Meanwhile, Joon Suk began his letter by apologizing to the fans for not writing a separate thank-you letter to them after receiving the year-end award. He also apologized for surprising his followers at the end of the year. The actor then thanked the fans for constantly sending him love and support.

In his letter, the actor said he began his romantic relationship with IU in his mid-20s, and it was beyond puppy love.

Joon Suk described IU as an amazing person who helps him on his path and concerns in life as a friend. She is a person he can rely on during difficult times. The actress is like someone he wants to protect, the actor added.

Here is the Complete Letter From Lee Jong Suk