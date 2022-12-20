Is Kim Go Eun Dating Soccer Player Son Heung Min? Agency Responds

Actress Kim Go Eun, who captured the attention of K-drama fans worldwide through the portrayal of Kim Yumi in the web drama Yumi's Cells, recently got entangled in a dating rumor with Soccer Player Son Heung Min. Netizens started discussing the secret relationship between the athlete and the actress on online platforms.

Several speculations were doing the rounds about a romantic relationship between the actress and the athlete on various online communities. The rumors were about Go Eun secretly dating Heung Min. Netizens started spreading rumors about the secret relationship between the rumored couple by sharing their speculated Instagram interactions on online communities.

However, her agency released an official statement denying the dating rumors between Go Eun and Heung Min. According to the agency, the actress never met the athlete. They are not in a romantic relationship with one another.

"The dating rumors are not true. The two have never met. Kim Go Eun is always a supporter as a Korean citizen, especially during the World Cup season", the agency shared.

Instagram Interactions as Proof

The social media users, who spread the dating rumors about Go Eun and Heung Min on online communities, stated private account followed by the actress on Instagram belongs to the athlete. They also shared screenshots of the actress's Instagram stories supporting Korea in the World Cup. The netizens then stated that Go Eun's agency follows the athlete and his team Tottenham Hotspur on the photo-sharing platform.

Shortly after the agency denied the dating rumors, actress Jang Hui Ryoung revealed that the private account that Go Eun is following belongs to her. She then shared a screenshot of the Instagram account.

"This is my private account. Please stop trying to hack it", the actress wrote.

Yumi's Cells star is currently busy with the promotional activities of her upcoming film Hero, which will hit the theatres on December 21.

Fans' Reactions

What a joke...are you serious...she is too busy to date anyone. but so happy to see my angel enveloped in dating rumors.

Son diligently practicing his football everyday in the UK. he is not allowed to date until he retires from football. He spoke about it in his documentary.