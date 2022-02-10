Is BLACKPINK Member Jisoo in a Secret Relationship with Snowdrop Co-star Jung Hae In?

BLACKPINK member Jisoo and her Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae In are rumored to be in a secret relationship. Ever since the JTBC romance completed its 16 episodes on January 30, K-drama fans started going gaga about the onscreen chemistry between the lead casts. A few netizens even opened up about their wish to see Jisoo and Hae In as a couple in real life.

Now, a group of eagle-eyed fans has claimed that Jisoo and Hae In are in a secret relationship. According to them, the actors were spotted wearing couple items. Some netizens shared photos of the Snowdrop stars wearing the same black hooded jackets. Immediately, speculations started doing the rounds about their relationship. A few of the K-drama fans started suspecting the relationship between Jisoo and Hae In.

Meanwhile, a group of social media users claimed that the couple items prove that they are in a secret relationship. However, several netizens assumed that Jisoo and Hae In could be promoting the same brand. That is why they took photos wearing the same hooded jacket.

Is Jung Hae In Secretly Dating Jisoo?

It is worth noting that the dating rumors about Jisoo and Hae In have been doing the rounds for quite some time. When the actors shared several behind-the-scenes photos of them from the Snowdrop set, K-drama fans started suspecting their relationship. The netizens were curious to know the relationship between Jisoo and Hae In.

The actors later revealed that the set photos were captured by somebody present in the location. When the Snowdrop stars shared the posts on their social media pages, K-drama fans started talking about their relationship again.

Snowdrop featured Hae In as a North Korean agent named Lim Soo Ho and Jisoo as a freshman in the English Literature Department of Hosu Women's University named Eun Yeong Ro. The mini-series revolves around the complicated relationship between Soo Ho and Yeong Ro. It premiered on JTBC in December 2021 and the finale aired on January 30.

Although the K-drama was embroiled in several controversies from its pre-production stage, it managed to win the hearts of several K-drama fans from South Korea and other parts of the world. It became one of the most successful dramas of last year.