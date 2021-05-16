'Snowdrop' Petition: Blue House Releases Official Statement; Will Jisoo–Jung Hae In Drama Air?

The Blue House has released an official statement regarding BLACKPINK Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer drama Snowdrop. Reacting to the petition to cancel the drama, Blue House stated that the legislation protects the rights to air the drama and gave an explanation for its decision not to cancel Snowdrop.

Previously, following cancellation of the drama Joseon Exorcist after airing only two episodes] due to allegations of distortion of history, Blue House received a petition to stop the drama Snowdrop from being filmed and aired. A part of the script was leaked online and netizens started alleging that the Snowdrop romanticizes North Korean spies and shows the Gwangju Democratic Movement of 1980s in bad light.

These rumors led to thousands of people signing the petition demanding cancellation of the drama. But JTBC issued a clarification in this regard and confirmed that the drama should not be judged on the basis of leaked script. The channel also said that history has not been distorted and clarified that it does not glorify North Korean spies. It also stated that the democratic movement has not been shown in bad light.

Blue House Statement

Following the clarification by JTBC, the Blue House also has now released an official statement. "On March 26, after taking into consideration the severity of historical distortion in Joseon Exorcist, it was decided for the show to be taken off air. For Snowdrop, the broadcasting station that plans to air it has claimed that the controversy was due to the incomplete synopsis and character introductions that were released partially, resulting in one-sided information. It is not a drama that disparages the Democratic Movement or romanticizes spies. The drama is currently in production."

"In the 4th clause in the broadcasting law, independence and freedom is guaranteed and due to the law, non-legal regulation or interference is not allowed. In particular, as creative works are free to pursue their own individualistic expression, it is something that needs to be approached with caution. The government respects the free choices and self-restraint that will be exercised with sensitivity by the creators, producers, and consumers with regards to contents that have stirred up the public," The Blue House stated.

With this, the Blue House has permitted the drama to continue filming and also to be aired. But it also warned the Snowdrop team of action, if it is found that distorted version of the history is presented through the drama. "If the drama falls into severity for distortion of history after airing, it will be dealt with accordingly. Not only will the regulation committee for broadcasts be closely monitoring Snowdrop, but the producers will also have to take full responsibility should it come to that point," the statement read.

Snowdrop also stars Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Hye Yoon, Yoon Se Ah, and Jung Yoo Jin in major roles. The drama is scheduled to air on JTBC in September 2021.