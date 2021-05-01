Blackpink Beats Brave Girls, Twice, Oh My Girl to Become Most Searched Girl Group in Melon in April

Blackpink is the most-searched girl group on Melon, South Korean online music store and music streaming service, in the month of April. The four-member group has continued to occupy the numero uno position in the top 10 list despite the steady decline in overall search rates for the girl groups on the platform.

Blackpink's Dominates

As per the reports, Blackpink is in the top position with a score of 350,973. Brave Girls, which had occupied the top position in the list of singer brand reputation released by Korean Business Research Institute in March, is in second place with a score of 322,639.

Nine-member group Twice has retained its third spot with a score of 193,997. Oh My Girl, which was in the fifth position in March and sixth position in February, has landed in the fourth position in April. It was searched 174,382 times on the platform in April.

Girls Generation Makes it to the List

The 8-member Girls Generation, which was not in the top 10 position in the last few months, has occupied the fifth position in April. It has scored 152,796.

Red Velvet has held on to its sixth sport by scoring 143,787 and Stayc is the new entry to the top 10 most-searched girl group. The girl group is searched 136,538 times.

Mamamoo is in eighth place with a score of 124,873 followed by IZ*ONE (123,622) and ITZY (122,956).

However, the overall search rate has drastically come down in April. In January, Blackpink had scored 753,083, it was 719,933 in February and it came down to 640,263. Month after month, the searches have seen a dip, not just for Blackpink but for all the groups.