Blackpink Beats Brave Girls, Twice, Oh My Girl to Become Most Searched Girl Group in Melon in April

Blackpink is the most-searched girl group on Melon, South Korean online music store and music streaming service, in the month of April. The four-member group has continued to occupy the numero uno position in the top 10 list despite the steady decline in overall search rates for the girl groups on the platform.
Blackpink's Dominates
As per the reports, Blackpink is in the top position with a score of 350,973. Brave Girls, which had occupied the top position in the list of singer brand reputation released by Korean Business Research Institute in March, is in second place with a score of 322,639.
Nine-member group Twice has retained its third spot with a score of 193,997. Oh My Girl, which was in the fifth position in March and sixth position in February, has landed in the fourth position in April. It was searched 174,382 times on the platform in April.
Girls Generation Makes it to the List
The 8-member Girls Generation, which was not in the top 10 position in the last few months, has occupied the fifth position in April. It has scored 152,796.
Red Velvet has held on to its sixth sport by scoring 143,787 and Stayc is the new entry to the top 10 most-searched girl group. The girl group is searched 136,538 times.
Mamamoo is in eighth place with a score of 124,873 followed by IZ*ONE (123,622) and ITZY (122,956).
However, the overall search rate has drastically come down in April. In January, Blackpink had scored 753,083, it was 719,933 in February and it came down to 640,263. Month after month, the searches have seen a dip, not just for Blackpink but for all the groups.
|January
|February
|March
|April
|1. BLACKPINK 753,083
2. (G)I-DLE 395,675
3. TWICE 367,951
4. IZ*ONE 272,999
5. RED VELVET 253,910
6. OH MY GIRL 251,193
7. MAMAMOO 239,035
8. 2NE1 180,040
9. GFRIEND 177,675
10. Apink 136,483
|1. BLACKPINK 719,933
2. TWICE 302,349
3. (G)I-DLE 278,818
4. Red Velvet 231,484
5. IZ*ONE 224,172
6. Oh My Girl 222,336
7. MAMAMOO 203,337
8. 2NE1 171,831
9. GFRIEND 166,089
10. ITZY 132,887
|1. @BLACKPINK 640,263
2. Brave Girls 560,202
3. TWICE 278,969
4. IZ*ONE 244,785
5. Oh My Girl 217,781
6. Red Velvet 206,395
7. MAMAMOO 188,097
8. 2NE1 173,270
9. GFRIEND 158,299
10. (G)I-DLE 146,169
|1. BLACKPINK 350,973
2. Brave Girls 322,639
3. TWICE 193,997
4. Oh My Girl 174,382
5. Girls' Generation 152,796
6. Red Velvet 143,787
7. STAYC 136,538
8. MAMAMOO 124,873
9. IZ*ONE 123,622
10. ITZY 122,956