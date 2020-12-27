What is cooking between K-pop group Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and VIXX's Ravi? Are they just friends? Well, the latest rumours say that they are "dating."

According to Joy News 24, VIXX's Ravi, CEO of record label GROOVL1N, is seeing Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for a year now. The rumoured couple was introduced to each other by a common friend last year. The news outlet further adds that he was seen entering her house at Seongsu-dong in Seoul around 10 am on Christmas day.

She also visited his house in Seolleung in Gangnam. The Korean news outlet had also shared a few exclusive photos.

However, Taeyeon's agency has denied the rumours of their affair. "They only have a close sunbae and hoobae friendship since having worked together on Ravi's song and that the dating rumors are not true," KoreaBoo quotes the agency as telling to Newsen.

Whereas Ravi's agency has told a news outlet that it will check with him before giving clarification.

Interestingly, Taeyeon had appeared on Ravi's show Question Mark on 21 December aired on Naver Now. He was guest on her TV show DoReMi Market, also known as Amazing Saturday.

How do Fans React to Dating Rumours?

A user reacted, "I'm just mind my business this has nothing to do with us it's between Ravi and taeyong and if they are dating congratulations to them!!! [sic]"

A fan of her seems to be not aware of Ravi's background, yet sent in his best wishes. He posted, "What kind of person is Ravi? Does he have a good personality?(pls no bad intentions meant, I just have little to no information of him so I just wanna know) And if both parties confirms this then congrats to both of them! I hope Taeyeon will be happy with him❤️. [sic]"

Responding to the above question, Ravi's fan posted, "Liiiiiiiiia @Hswooyaa9495 · 3h Replying to @ThelseaLourisss and @allkpop Don't worry he's a good boy. I've been his fans since 2014. He might looks scary but he has this hello kitty heart. He's so soft and lovable. I'm so happy that now he's in relationship. [sic]"

