A video of a "Karen" launching a racist tirade against Black Lives Matter demonstrators at a rally supporting the law enforcement in Vermont is being widely circulated on social media.

The clip, shared on Twitter, shows a white woman wearing a pink t-shirt with "VERMONT" written across it, telling demonstrators "Black lives don't matter at all to me! White lives matter."



'You Guys Get Free Everything'

The woman then proceeds to complain about how the African-American community gets everything for free and how they've been pampered for several years. "You guys get free everything. Free f**king everything. Blacks have been coddled for years," she yells at the crowd.

The "Karen" then claims black people are getting free college education. "Free college. Free everything. Your test scores are higher. Everything," she can be heard saying before adding that "it is still not enough and never will be." The woman then shows her anti-BLM protest sign to the camera before reiterating, "Black lives don't f**king matter to me!"

The cardboard sign she's holding reads "God Bless Our Police Force" on one side and "BLM = Terrorist Organization" on the other. One of the protesters can then be heard saying: "So you're saying you're a white supremacist? That's what I'm hearing," before asking the woman to identify herself. "Nice to meet you Karen," she says before the video ends.

Rally to Support Vermont Law Enforcement

The "Rally to Support Vermont Law Enforcement" was held on Saturday in Montpelier to show solidarity with Vermont police officers following protests in Vermont against racial injustice and police brutality. The video appears to have taken place in front of the statehouse, where several people can be seen holding American flags as well as signs that read "Support Our Police."

Around 15 minutes into the rally, a group of Black Lives Matter protesters chanting slogans of the racial injustice movement marched to the front. The group held signs with slogans like "end police brutality" and "abolish the police." The confrontation between the "Karen" and the protesters appears to have taken not long after.