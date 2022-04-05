Shocking Video Shows Rapper Goonew's Dead Body Propped Up At Nightclub While People Enjoy Funeral Party

In a bizzare incident, Maryland Rapper Goonew's dead body was propped up in a standing position for show at a nightclub while people partied beside it at his own funeral. The shocking footage of the bizzare act has been doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, the dead body of the DMV rapper Goonew appears to be fully dressed-up and wearing a crown at his own funeral named The Final Show, which was organised at the Bliss Nightclub in Washington D.C. on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Goonew, 24, aka Markelle Morrow has been trending on social media ever since he was shot dead in Maryland back on March 18. The young up-and-coming rapper's bizarre memorial service at the nightclub in Washington has left many of his fans 'disgusted'. Goonew's fans took to social media platforms to voice their displeasure with the peculiar funeral.

"No way Goonew mama approved that (stuff) that's so sad and disrespectful," one of his fans wrote on Twitter. "If y'all saw that video with Goonew's body y'all can't tell me this society ain't already collapsed ..." another tweeted while a third user said, "This Goonew stuff is horrifying to say the least."

While viral videos and images of the event show the late rapper placed in such a way that it looks like he is gazing at the camera lens, there is no official confirmation if the rapper's body was actually a mannequin or his mummified corpse.

But, Bliss also released an official statement confirming that this was, in fact, Goonew's dead body. "Our deepest condolences to Goonew's family, friends and fans," the nightclub at Washington said in a statement posted on The Shade Room's Instagram page, according to reports.

Here the viral video showing Goonew's dead body propped up for final party:

"Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew's home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire," the nightclub further said adding, "We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew's family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time."