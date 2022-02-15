HORRIFYING: Men Arrested for Raping Cow and Filming the act in India

The Western Indian state of Rajsthan saw a bizarre crime where two men allegedly raped a cow and filmed the act. Reported first by Danik Bhaskar, the incident took place in the Chuhadpur locality of the Bhiwadi region in the Alwar district. Police arrested two men after a video of at least four people involved in unnatural sex with a cow went viral.

According to a police complaint filed against four Chuhadpur residents, Waris, Zubair, Chuna, and Taleem, the incident occurred in the Alwar district's Choupanki police station area on February 10. While Zubair, 21, and Chuna were arrested, police are still on the lookout for the other two.

According to reports, the accused allegedly took the cow to a nearby mountainous slope. While three of them got involved in unnatural sex with the cow, the fourth one filmed the act. The accused are said to have smashed the cow's mouth before the rape, in order to stop it from making any noise.

The accused picked a heifer from the herd of cattle left in the jungle to graze

The Superintendent of Police, Shantanu Kumar Singh noted that the police started an investigation as soon as they were notified of the heinous crime. "We registered a complaint and started the investigation. We have apprehended two of the culprits as of now and we are sure we will catch the other two very soon," he said.

Bhiwandi police noted in a statement that the accused picked a heifer from the herd of cattle left in the jungle to graze. It is not clear at the moment to whom the herd belonged. Within three hours of the video of the incident going viral on social media, Bhiwandi police registered a case and detained two of the accused. The other two are still at large.

It is not clear at the moment if the motive behind the act was to provoke communal violence.