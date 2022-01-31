Cheslie Kryst: 10 Times The 2019 Miss USA, 'Extra' Correspondent Sizzled on Instagram

Miss USA 2019 cum Emmy-nominated 'Extra' correspondent Cheslie Kryst is no more. Kryst, a founder of the fashion blog titled White Collar Glam has left the world in shock with her sudden death, which occurred on January 30. The former student of the University of South Carolina worked as an attorney before setting her foot into 'Extra,' a popular media company.

Kryst, 30, died on Sunday morning after she jumped from her Manhattan Orion Condominium building, where she was residing. Her body was found lying on the sidewalk outside the building shortly after 7.00 am. Kryst's last post on Instagram was a beautiful picture of herself with a caption that read, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on 'Extra.' But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague â€” we know her impact will live on," read a statement released by her family after the death was confirmed.

Producers of Extra also paid tribute to the late Miss USA. "Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."

Born in Jackson, Michigan, Kryst represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2019 pageant finishing as a top ten contestant.

She has made a mark with her modelling becoming the Remembering her outstanding journey in Television and the modeling industry, here are some of the most beautiful, sizzling, and hot photos of the talented Cheslie Kryst.

