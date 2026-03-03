Bitcoin trades near $68,000 after five monthly declines.

Crypto investment products record $1 billion weekly inflows.

Global crypto market capitalization rises to $2.33 trillion.

Bitcoin briefly reclaims $70,000 before consolidating lower.

Bitcoin rose again over the $68,000 line on Tuesday, continuing on a brief rebound after charting its fifth consecutive month of losses, as new institutional buying appeared to indicate the building of investor trust in spite of geopolitical tensions. The largest cryptocurrency in the world was performing at around 67,955 during the Asian time, following a short period of climbing top to 68,394 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin then increased by approximately 3% and Ethereum acquired approximately 2% as it approached close to $2,011.

By itself, digital assets have also demonstrated resilience in what larger crypto market news reports have presented as global markets respond to mounting tensions in the Middle East, according to data cited by Reuters. The recovery is after the rocky February that saw Bitcoin register its fifth consecutive monthly loss, reflecting the continued strain under the macroeconomic uncertainty and criminalizing attitude in the first part of the year. However, money flows in crypto investment vehicles indicate that investor demand can be rebounding.

CoinMarketCap data showed that the total capitalization of the world cryptocurrency market increased by approximately 2 percent to 2.33 trillion dollars as of January 2022, which represents profit gains of large tokens. Leading altcoins such as BNB, XRP, Solana and Tron surged around by up to 8 percent in the last 24 hours, while Dogecoin and Cardano recorded insignificant losses.

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange added, "Riya, the crypto market seems to be chilling out after a wobbly February, and despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, investors are still calm, as demonstrated by by the billion dollars flowing into crypto investment products in the past week led by Bitcoin and Ethereum which is indicative of renewed institutional interest in the wake of broader risk aversion."

Inflows Indicate Institutional Support

Cryptocurrency-based investment products were about to record nearly one billion in net inflows last week, which was one of the highest weekly records of 2021. The larger part of that capital was held by Bitcoin and Ethereum, which strengthens institutional holdings.

The inflows are contrasted with the reservations experienced in conventional equity markets, where investors have struggled with the fluctuations in oil prices and the like and changes in the interest rate expectations. Crypto assets, which are regarded as high-risk instruments, seem to experience selective capital rotation as certain investors start to rotate capital out of traditional assets. Bitcoin and Ethereum have appreciated by approximately 7 percent and 9 percent, respectively, in the last week.

Other large altcoins, such as BNB, XRP, Solana, Tron, Dogecoin, Cardano and Hyperliquid have gone up more than 25 percent, an indication of increased speculation in the industry. According to the opinion of Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, Bitcoin had briefly recovered the levels of 70k before stabilizing around the levels of 68,500 neatly.

On-chain statistics show that reserves of Bitcoin exchanges are at approximately 2.6 million BTC, the smallest since 2018, and this decrease in accessible supply, in conjunction with stable institutional purchases, has aided in recent price strength. Low exchange reserves would be indicative that investors were transferring them to cold storage or long-term depository facilities where they did not need to sell them urgently.

This measure is closely monitored by market actors as a reflection of the supply dynamics. Should the momentum continue to rise, Siddhant remarked that a break of the high at $71,800 can open the door to additional gains, though the support of $65,000 should also be mentioned as a near-term critical point.

Recent Rally Drives by Short Covers

Analysts also warned that the recent gain has been fuelled by a combination of short coverage and not by new buying that is aggressive. Traders who bet on falling prices can amplify the upward movement of price in thin markets when they close their bearish positions. Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, claimed, during the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has traded at approximately $68,394 and Ethereum at about 2,011, which occurred after a strong upward trend, and this improvement has been caused more by short covering than by new buying.

He put it, bearish positions were liquidated and the prices increased rapidly. Meanwhile, the steady, gradual demand is accumulating in the background. Recent price action has been characterized by the interaction between the short-term trading dynamics and long-term institutional flows. While the prolonged slump in February indicated the period of caution in the face of global macro headwinds, the month of March started with positive indicators of growth in sentiment.

Bitcoin is still far below the historic peaks of the end of last year, though it has recovered a lot more strongly than the lows of preceding periods of correction. It is observing the central bank signal policy in the macro economy and geopolitical risk to obtain ideas on risk appetite across asset managers.

Parallel recovery in Ethereum too has attracted attention. The second most dominant cryptocurrency has enjoyed consistent ecosystem growth and institutionalization, although its weekly appreciation is just slightly higher than that of Bitcoin. Although optimism has returned, the crypto market was characterized by volatility.

Both of the ways, swings in prices are rapid and continue to define the nature of trading, and analysts affirm that sentiment can rapidly react to external shocks. However, the mixture of low exchange supply, substantial investment inflows, and rising technical momentum has aided Bitcoin to recover the $68,000 mark, at least in the meantime. The question of whether that strength is sustainable will also most likely be determined by the broader market stability and the continued institutional participation in the weeks to come.