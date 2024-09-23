Birmingham Mass Shooting: Cops Believe Cigar Lounge Shooting That Killed Four Was Targeted Shooting Gone Wrong as Manhunt Continues

Police suspect that the mass shooting in Alabama, which left four people dead, was a targeted attack gone wrong, as they actively search for the suspects. Gunfire erupted in the Five Points South entertainment district outside the Hush hookah and cigar lounge in Birmingham just after 11 PM on Saturday night, injuring at least 18 others.

Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene in the 2000 block of Magnolia Avenue, near the University of Alabama, while a fourth male victim was declared dead at the hospital. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond told CNN that they suspect that the shooting was a result of a targeted attack.

Targeted Attack Gone Wrong

"Someone was willing to pay money to have that person killed," Thurmond said. Police believe multiple gunmen were involved in the deadly mass shooting, though no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

Authorities suspect the attack was not random, but rather an isolated incident in which several victims were caught in the crossfire.

Thurmond said that multiple people arrived at the scene, got out of their vehicle, opened fire, and then fled the area.

"Rest assured, we are going to do everything we possibly can to uncover, identify and hunt down whoever was responsible for preying on our people," Officer Truman Fitzgerald said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with details is requested to contact the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Division at 205-254-1764.

Also, 18 victims with gunshot wounds, ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, were treated at local hospitals.

Hannah Echols, a spokesperson for the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, told CNN that the hospital is treating 11 of the shooting victims.

"We have dozens of gunshot victims from this area," Fitzgerald said. "I'm told at least four of those gunshot victims are life-threatening, the others have various injuries."

Suspects on The Run

Authorities have cordoned off streets in the surrounding area as the investigation continues. Fitzgerald also revealed that local law enforcement has requested help from the FBI and ATF. Birmingham police have asked nearby businesses to provide any surveillance footage they may have and encouraged the public to come forward with any relevant information.

Five Points South, known for its nightlife and located near the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus, is a popular area.

Fitzgerald said that these mass shootings are "more about culture than criminality," noting, "we're seeing far too many disputes being settled with bullets."

Witnesses described a scene of chaos as police worked to secure the area and help the victims. "I walked up when it was just ending, because everybody was screaming, there was people crying," Dajon Singleton told WVTM.

Police believe that Glock switches were used in the shooting. These attachments allow a Glock to switch between semi-automatic and fully automatic fire when installed on the back of the firearm.