Marcee Gray: Georgia School Shooter Colt Gray's Mom Writes Groveling Letter to Victims' Family Apologizing for Her Killer Son

Marcee Gray, the mother of Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, penned a heartfelt letter apologizing to the victims' families, insisting her son "is not a monster." Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student of Apalachee High School, has been charged as an adult for the fatal shooting of two students and two teachers on September 4, which also left nine others injured.

In her letter, Colt's mother, Marcee Gray, 43, who claimed she had warned the school of an "extreme emergency" before the shooting, urged the families to believe that "love is the only thing that will get us through this tragedy" and asked them to "pray" for Colt and their family.

A Letter to Victims from Killer's Mom

"To the parents and families of those affected by the tragic events at Apalachee High School, I want to say that I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart," Marcee wrote.

"If I could take the place of Mason and Christian, I would without a second thought. As a parent, I've always said that the loss of one of my children would be the only thing that I wouldn't be able to come back from. I feel all of your pain and devastation.

"I grieve and cry with you. My heart breaks for the two teachers who gave their lives while in the service of teaching and protecting our children."

Mason Schermerhorn, a 14-year-old autistic student, was the first victim identified in the shooting. Another student, Christian Angulo, 14, also lost his life.

Teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie were tragically killed as well.

Colt Gray is now facing four counts of murder, while his father, Colin Gray, 54, has been arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second-degree murder, amid accusations that he provided his son with the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack.

Colin, who was described as "evil" by his former father-in-law, also faces eight counts of child cruelty.

Both father and son are facing life sentences in prison.

Troubled Family

Charles Polhamus, Colin's former father-in-law, recently told the Daily Mail that Colin was the driving force behind his grandson committing the horrific act. Polhamus revealed that Colin and his daughter, Marcee, had a rocky relationship, describing his former son-in-law as a "narcissist" and "evil."

Colt's grandfather believes that Colin "ruined" the teenager, who needed a "more supportive environment."

"He's a full-fledged narcissist and he finally getting what he deserves', Polhamus told the Daily Mail.

While he holds Colin responsible for his grandson's actions, Polhamus admitted that Colt must still face punishment for the shooting. He also expressed that his former son-in-law deserves the death penalty for his role in the tragedy.

"Spending 11 years with that son of a b***h screaming and hollering every day, it can affect anybody," Polhamus said of Colt, according to the New York Post.

"He needs the death penalty."

Polhamus previously told the NY Post that Colt had sent an apologetic text message to his mother just before the shooting, which led her to contact the school.

The message simply read, "I'm sorry, mom."

In response, Marcee immediately got in her car and began driving toward the school, which was over three hours away. However, about halfway there, she received the devastating news that the tragedy she was trying to prevent had already unfolded.