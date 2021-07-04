Billie Eilish left her fans shocked after she posted a graphic sexual video asking her viewers 'who wants to eat her?' The video, initially posted on the singer's Tik Tok account, soon found its way to multiple social media platforms.

The latest controversy erupts after Eilish apologized for her using racial slurs in a resurfaced video.

Billie Eilish Asks NSFW Question While Eating Bread

The 11 second video starts with the singer making weird faces as she stuffs pieces of bread in her mouth. The camera is a bit shaky when suddenly she brings it closer to her face and asks, "Who wants to eat me out?" before ending the clip.

Eilish's remarks did not go down well with the social media users many of whom slammed her for the graphic comment.

One user wrote, "WTF. Wasn't expecting that lol." Another commented, "She needs to be deleted." "Good career move," a fan opined as other said, "She lost her damn mind." Other angry comments read, "F***ing nasty," and "She's gross."

Twitter too was flooded with tweets related to Eilish's video. "I'm sorry but Billie Eilish asked who wants to eat her out and I'm just in shock," read a tweet.

"@billieeilish hey. I'll eat you out. Just got to tell me where you wanna go. Taco bell sounds cool. I could probably flick the bell the right way and have things gushing. Just lmk," tweeted another user.

Billie Eilish and Her Controversial Social Media Posts

It isn't first time that Eilish has left netizens shocked with her posts. Last year the singer uploaded a series of videos slapping her boobs in order to get her dog's attention. In the video Eilish who was seen sitting on a couch with her dog resting comfortably next to her is seen repeatedly slapping her boobs in order to get her pet's attention. "When you've got Yiddies like this, nothing hurts", she said in the video.

The singer, who is quite vocal about her body image issues, had also created a stor after she shared the screenshot of her lock screen, which featured a watercolor painting of two naked women, in the shades of greens, yellows and reds.

The picture which was part of the "Post a Picture Of" challenge viral on Instagram, was captioned, "These probably, lol I love boobs." Following the sensational post, Eilish lost 100,000 followers who were termed as "babies" by the singer.

Last month in an emotional apology about an old video which resurfaced on social media, Eilish spoke about the racial slurs used against Asians in her video. "There's a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community," she wrote in the apology posted on her Instagram stories.

Billie continued: "I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word. This song is the only time I'd ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of the ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."