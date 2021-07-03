Who is Jennifer Aniston's 'Doppelganger' Lisa Tranel? Viral TikTok Video of Friends Star's Lookalike

Many celebrities have doppelgangers who find their way to stardom on social media just like their lookalikes. From Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, to Ed Sheeran and Daniel Radcliffe many famous celebrities have lookalikes that all of us have witnessed earlier. But now, we have another celebrity lookalike, who has taken the internet by storm. Jennifer Aniston's doppelganger Lisa Tranel is currently making a buzz on the internet for her defying looks.

Moreover, it would be hard for fans to recognize the real Jennifer Aniston if the Friends star and her doppelganger stand together. Lisa Tranel, who is active on the popular video-sharing apps - TikTok and Instagram goes by the user name of @she_plusthree. The woman, who shares an uncanny resemblance with the 'Friends' star has left fans baffled on social media lately after her TikTok video went viral on the internet.

In the viral video, Jennifer Anniston's lookalike Tranel, who is known to be a single mother, appears to be in her car and lip-syncing the character Rachel Green, played by A-Lister Aniston in the popular TV show "Friends." According to reports, the viral TikTok video racked over 350,000 views in just 48 hours since it was uploaded on the video-sharing app.

The new social media influencer's striking similarities with Brad Pitt's ex-wife and Hollywood icon caught the attention of millions in a short span of time. From her blonde hair to blue eyes, every feature of her face perfectly matched Aniston. Lisa Tranel, 30, is also a fitness enthusiast. Tranel made it clear to her social media fans that she's not Aniston as her bio read, "Not Jennifer Aniston," which definitely means Tranel had been getting too much attention for her Hollywood icon look.

Lisa Tranel, who currently has over 10,000 followers on Instagram, is excited to make it to the headline of several media outlets due to her similarities with the Hollywood actor. She recently took to her social media handle to share a couple of screenshots of all media coverages on her Instagram story.

"So last two days have been pretty crazy. I had a TikTok video which went viral because apparently everyone thinks I look like Jennifer Anniston," Lisa Tranel shared in one of her stories.

Meanwhile, A-lister Jennifer Aniston recently featured in the episode of 'Friends Reunion' that aired on HBO Max along with her co-stars Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc.