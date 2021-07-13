Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates blames himself for the dooming his marriage with wife Melinda French Gates, months after the couple released an official statement announcing the split. Gates made the shocking revelation during an off the record' question-and-answer session at the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Post the official announcement, stories about the Gates multiple affairs surfaced. There were also reports about his closeness with sex offender Jeffery Epstein being one of the reasons for the divorce.

What did Bill Gates Say About his Split With Melinda?

The New York Post reported that Gates was quite emotional while talking about his divorce. The event, which is dubbed as billionaires' summer camp, saw the philanthropist speak about climate change.

During the question-and-answer session following his talk, CNBC host Becky Quick questioned Gates about his divorce.

"He fessed up to messing up," an attendee told the outlet. "He basically referred to the fact that it [the divorce] was his fault. He did seem a bit emotional about it. He might have been on the verge of tears."

Despite the rumors about Gates multiple affairs being the reason for his divorce, the billionaire skipped using the word affair while speaking about his failed marriage.

In divorce filings, Melinda stated that their marriage was 'irretrievably broken.' Soon after the divorce announcement reports about Gates having an 'inappropriate' sexual relationship with a female Microsoft staff member in 2000, surfaced. It was also reported that Gates, who was CEO of Microsoft at the time, had resigned after an investigation was ordered by the board.

Bill Gates was Agitated at the Conference

Despite several attendees finding Gates confession about ruining his marriage quite moving, there were few others who thought otherwise. Another attendee told the outlet that the tycoon not only appeared agitated but also brushed aside other attendees who tried to come up and talk to him.

"Bill Gates was pretty much a total a**hole," the attendee revealed to the Post.

Earlier, the Daily Beast had reported about Epstein often guiding Gates on ending his 'toxic marriage' to Melinda during their meetings at the pedophile's mansion. The startling revelation was made by people who witnessed the exchange between the two moguls.

Speaking to the outlet, insiders who were in knowledge of the meetings and issues discussed said that Gates found freedom in Epstein's den where he also met other people. "[It's] not an overstatement. Going to Jeffrey's was a respite from his marriage. It was a way of getting away from Melinda," one of the people who was at several of the meetings said, adding that Epstein and Gates "were very close."