Wendy Williams faced severe criticism after she mocked the death of 19-year-old TikTok star Swavy, whose real name was Matima Miller. The insensitive clip of Williams's segment 'Hot Topics' on 'The Wendy Williams Show' went viral on social media.

It isn't the first time that Williams was caught making fun of personalities on her show. Earlier she had mocked Joaquin Phoenix for his 'Cleft Lip'. She had also made fun of sex therapist Amie Harwick's fatal fall from her apartment.

Williams Questioned Swavy's Fame

While introducing the late TikTok star on her show, the 56-year-old admitted that she is unaware about who Swavy was. "I have no idea who this person is," Williams says. "Neither does one person in this building."

Williams then goes to instruct her audience to "clap" if they knew who the late TikToker was. After, only a handful responded, Williams asks others present on the show if they knew Swavy. When they answer was in the negative, Williams goes on to say that the TikTok star has 2.5 million followers, much more than she has.

At this point, her colleagues remind her that she has a larger fan base on Instagram, to which Williams responds by saying, " "As my son Kevin would say, no one uses Instagram anymore. And, as far as TikTok, I don't use that, at all. I don't know what that is and I don't want to be involved."

After mocking the late TikTokker for some more time, she then proceeds to inform her audience that the 19-year-old was murdered.

On Monday, Swavy, who posted dance videos on social media platform, was shot dead in Wilmington, Delaware. Miller's family posted a tribute on his Instagram page claiming that the young star was killed in a "senseless act of gun violence."

Social Media Cancels Wendy Williams

The crass manner in which Williams dealt while talking about the death of the young star did not go down well with the social media users.

"Are you ok with this trash being put out by your company?? Wendy Williams is making light of the murder of a 19yr old because he had more tik tok followers than she does??" wrote a Twitter user.

"Hell no this isn't the same thing she didn't say "Clap if you know my mother" "my mother had more followers than me on tik tok" stop trying to protect this clown," wrote another.

"Wendy Williams you burped and farted on live television. why are you comparing this poor mans death to tik tok followers? plus you have the audience laughing AT him... I can see the bs through your nice girl act," read another tweet.

"She made fun of him, the audience laughed at him... THEN she told them he was murdered. Despite how she may feel, she didn't give the ppl in the audience a chance to form their own opinion before laughing at a murdered teen," opined another user.