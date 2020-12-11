Barely days after 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first human to receive the shot of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, she became a victim of conspiracy theories on social media. Speculations were rife about Microsoft-cofounder Bill Gates controlling Keenan after she was injected with the vaccine, which according to the anti-vaxxers comes laced with a microchip and DNA altering technology.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, both Gates and his wife Melinda Gates have been constantly targeted by anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists regarding their association with vaccine programs. Wild theories have also linked The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation with developing vaccines aimed to control people by inserting a microchip in them.

Keenan Transforms Into Margaret Keenan X Post Vaccine

The wild speculations about the 90-year-old granny changing dramatically after taking the jibe of the vaccine were fuelled by the articles published by a website promoting satire. In its article, Daily Squat, which describes itself as a satirical news site founded in 2015, published an article headlined, 'Bill Gates announces the launch of Margaret Keenan X.' The outlet reported that 'Margaret Keenan X is the first in a line of millions, possibly even billions, of people who will be enhanced by Microsoft microchips.'

The website further claimed that after getting the vaccine, Keenan was taken to a Microsoft presentation being given by Gates. 'Margaret Keenan X comes pre-installed with Internet Explorer, which means she can browse the internet at roughly the same speed as she did before,' Gates was quoted as describing Keenan.

Granny Buys $3,900 Worth Microsoft Products

In yet another article published on News Thump, a spoof news website, an article titled, 'First vaccine patient Margaret Keenan strangely compelled into shopping spree for Microsoft products' claimed that the 90-year-old spent 'first half-hour after receiving the jab compulsively buying unnecessary Microsoft products online.' The article claimed that Keenan spent over $3,900 on buying Microsoft products.

"I feel absolutely great, this is a fantastic feeling. But not as great as you will feel if you sign up to an amazing Microsoft Office deal with a new Windows 10 home digital download package and a new Microsoft Surface, which is way better than an iPad. I mean yes, seeing my family in real life is great and everything, but nothing quite beats a good old meeting on Microsoft Teams using the latest groundbreaking Microsoft software," she was quoted by the outlet.

Even though the news articles were clearly writer for satirical purposes and held no truth, it certainly led to a number of memes being made to poke fun at Keenan and Gates. Here is a look at some of the memes.