BIGBANG member T.O.P Leaves YG Entertainment as Boyband Announces Spring Comeback

BIGBANG member T.O.P has left YG Entertainment on Monday, and the record label released an official statement about it. The news shook K-pop fans around the world as they were looking forward to the boyband's comeback. The group is gearing up for their return to the music world shortly, according to the record label.

T.O.P has decided not to renew his contract with the agency. But he will participate in all the group activities whenever possible, YG Entertainment stated. So, the fans of this boy group can look forward to seeing him in the new song and its promotional activities.

The record label revealed that the BIGBANG members are getting ready for their spring comeback with a new song in spring. The boys have completed recording the song. They are currently preparing to film the music video, the agency added.

"BIGBANG will be releasing a new song this spring. [The boyband] has already completed recording their new song, and they are currently preparing to shoot the music video", the agency announced.

Reason for T.O.P to Leave YG Entertainment

After announcing the news about BIGBANG'S return, the record label released a statement about T.O.P leaving the agency. In the statement, the agency revealed that T.O.P decided to leave the agency after 16 Years, to focus on individual activities.

YG Entertainment also stated that T.O.P decided not to renew his contract with the record label after discussing it with his teammates. The agency then stated that it respects the artist's decision to expand his scope for personal growth.

Here is the Official Statement by YG Entertainment:

T.O.P's exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur. We respected T.O.P's desire to broaden the scope of his activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members. As long as the conditions are right, [T.O.P] will always participate in BIGBANG's activities whenever he is able.

BIGBANG debuted as a five-member boyband in August 2006. The first member to leave the group was Seungri. He departed from the group in March 2019. Then the boyband continued as a four-member group. The band released their last musical project in March 2018. It is titled Flower Road.