With contracts of many stars and bands coming to an end, some stars have opted for a new agency and others have decided to renew their contracts for the third time. As per latest reports, pop band BIGBANG has renewed its contract with YG Entertainment. Thus G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P, and Daesung will be a part of YG Entertainment for this term. The official announcement in this regard was made by the Agency today (March 11).

BIGBANG debuted in 2006 and have ever since been with YG Entertainment. The label made the official announcement on March 11. Since BIGBANG's debut in 2006, this will be their third renewal with YG. In its statement, YG Entertainment said: "Going beyond musical influence, BIGBANG has changed the course of Korean pop culture. YG will continue to support BIGBANG so that they can continue to make K-pop history as a representative group of our label."

Nam Joo Hyuk to leave YG Entertainment?

The Weight lifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo Star Nam Joo Hyuk's contract with YG Entertainment will come to an end in April. Reports claim that the actor is said to have been looking out for other agencies. Reacting to the same, YG Entertainment refused to comment and said there is still time left and we are also considering the potential of contract renewal.

Today, there are reports of Joo Hyuk joining Management SOOP. However, the contract has not been finalized yet. Reacting to the news, Management SOOP stated that they held talks with Nam Joo Hyuk but the contract has not been signed yet. Star actors Gong Yoo, Gong Hyo Jin, Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik, Kim Jae Wook, Seo Hyun Jin, Nam Ji Hyun, Jung Yu Mi are also part of Management SOOP.

Nam Joo Hyuk is an actor in demand and after finishing the shoot Han Ji Min is currently filming Remember with Lee Sung Min. Joo Hyuk is likely to sign up for another project with Bae Suzy.

Fantagio in trouble again?

More than half of (50.07%) shares of Fantagio are owned by Gold Finance Korea, the Korean branch of JC Group. Soon after becoming the major shareholder in 2017, JC Group had dismissed Fantagio CEO Na Byung Joon, who is also the founder. This resulted in many actors leaving Fantagio.

According to the latest information, Seo Kang Joon, whose contract will end by the end of this month, is all set to leave Fantagio. Reacting to this, Fantagio said that nothing has been finalized yet. Earlier, it was also reported that actor Gong Myung is also set to leave Fantagio and is likely to join Saram Entertainment.