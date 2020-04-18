The health officials of Malaysia confirmed 54 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is the lowest daily increase after the government imposed curbs on movement and also business March 18, taking the total to 5,305.

Coronavirus in Malaysia

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 88. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting nearly two and a half million people and claiming the lives of over 150,000 people globally.

The outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO and it probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province. The US is the worst affected country in the world followed by Spain and Italy.

