The WWE team came up with a brilliant show in the form of WrestleMania 36 without crowd. The think tank planned it well despite so many uncertainties and executed their ideas to perfection in the event, which was held for two days (4 and 5 April).

Now, the latest rumours say that Hulk Hogan was supposed to be part of WrestleMania 36. Even after the ceremony over inducting him into Hall of Fame for New World Order along with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman was postponed, the WWE was reportedly in negotiations with him for an appearance, but the talks failed in the end.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both the parties could not seal the deal over financial issues. As a result, the Hulkster, who main-evented eight WrestleManias out of nine, did not make his presence felt, like the way he cut promo in 2019. It has to be noted that he has been expressing his desire to have one single match for the last time in the sports entertainment and his choosen opponent is Vince McMahon.

Meanwhile, the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is said to be scheduled to take place on 23 August at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hulk Hogan was the face of WrestleMania for over a decade when it took off and the 66-year old had faced offs with legends like Utilmate Warrior, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Andre The Giant and Macho Man Randy Savage among many others.

Coming back to WrestleMania 36, the plans went for a lot of change due to the Covid 19 aka Coronavirus outbreak worldwide. It was supposed to be held the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but the pandemic forced the WWE has shift the venue to WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It had a total of 19 matches in two days.