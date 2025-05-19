Is Biden's Diagnosis a 'Cover-Up'? Trump Jr. Questions as Top Doctors Say It Is 'Inconceivable' His Prostate Cancer Went Undetected

Several doctors have said it's "inconceivable" that former President Joe Biden's aggressive prostate cancer went undetected by his medical team, with Donald Trump Jr., the first son, even speculating if the diagnosis was part of a possible "cover-up."

The 82-year-old's office revealed the heartbreaking news on Sunday, saying that the cancer had spread to his bones and that his family was currently exploring possible treatment options. The diagnosis came after a medical checkup earlier this month revealed a "small nodule" on his prostate. Biden's team said the cancer has been graded a Gleason score of 9, indicating it's one of the most aggressive forms and is in an advanced stage.

Medical World Shocked with Late Diagnosis

Several medical professionals were quick to raise concerns about how the former president's cancer was detected so late — particularly since prostate cancer is often identified early through standard blood tests, which are advised for men over 50.

"It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the Presidency," Dr. Howard Formman said in a post on X.

"Gleason grade 9 would have had an elevated PSA level for some time before this diagnosis. And he must have had a PSA test numerous times before. This is odd," he added. "I wish him well and hope he has an opportunity for maximizing his quality of life."

Dr. Steven Quay echoed his sentiments and said that the type of cancer Biden has is typically among the simplest to detect in its early stages as it begins to develop and advance. "The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth. For even with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metastatic," he said.

"Meaning, it would be malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025," he continued.

"It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure and the American people were uninformed."

Doctors Baffled

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel also appeared puzzled by the circumstances surrounding Biden's diagnosis. "This was found by physical examination by a prostate exam," Siegel said on Sunday night.

"A lot of times, we find an elevation in prostate-specific antigen, PSA, and then we go after it."

Meanwhile, President Trump's son, Don Jr., took it a step further by openly implying that the diagnosis had been intentionally hidden.

"What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???" the first son wrote on Truth Social.

Biden's team revealed that the diagnosis was made after the former president began experiencing urinary issues.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," his office said.

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."