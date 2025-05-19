Trump Wishes Biden Fast Recovery After Former President's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Exposing His Health Battle

President Donald Trump issued a heartfelt statement on Sunday after Joe Biden revealed that he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer. Trump said that both he and First Lady Melania Trump were "saddened to hear" about the former president's condition.

Although the two have long been political adversaries, Trump set aside their rivalry to offer kind and supportive words to his former opponent. A statement on Biden's diagnosis revealed that the cancer has spread to his bones, and the family is currently exploring possible treatment options as his condition continues to worsen. "We wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday.

Showing Support to His Political Rival

This shocking announcement comes just over a week after doctors found a 'small nodule' on Biden's prostate, requiring "further evaluation" during a physical exam. Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, was the first in the family to extend well wishes to Biden after the shocking news of his cancer diagnosis.

He posted the announcement of the grave prognosis on his Instagram story, writing: "Politics aside, we're hoping for a swift recovery."

Biden's office said that the diagnosis came after Biden "was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms" last week.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement from his office read.

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Biden left office as the oldest president in U.S. history, having also been the oldest person ever elected to the nation's highest position.

The Trump family often criticized Biden's mental health, with Trump, now 78, often mocking him as "Sleepy Joe" and accusing him of maintaining a light schedule while suggesting that others were actually running the White House.

Questions over Biden's age, health, and overall ability to serve ultimately compelled him to withdraw from the 2024 race, paving the way for then–Vice President Kamala Harris, now 60, to take his place.

Biden Was Never Well

In recent weeks, prominent Democratic Party leaders have begun openly admitting that Biden should not have sought re-election. Some have alleged that they were misled by Biden's advisers, who kept him out of the public eye and privately insisted to party members that he remained capable of serving.

Throughout his tenure, Biden prioritized the fight against cancer. In 2022, he revived the Cancer Moonshot initiative—an effort he had originally led while serving as Vice President under Barack Obama.

The program aimed to reduce cancer-related deaths by 50% by the year 2047 and enhance the quality of life for those battling the disease.

Biden's commitment to this cause was deeply personal. His son, Beau Biden, died in 2015 at the age of 46, two years after being diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, an extremely aggressive form of brain cancer.

Biden has said he believes his son's illness was linked to exposure to toxic military burn pits during his deployment in Iraq.

The former president has previously faced his own battle with cancer as well.

Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest during a routine physical in February 2023, which was later confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma. Dr. O'Connor said that "all cancerous tissue was successfully removed," and no additional treatment was necessary.