Biden's Approval Plunges; Major Poll Finds 71% of Americans Do Not His Second Term

A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll revealed that a large majority of Americans do not want President Biden for a second time after his term ends.

The survey results, which were shared exclusively with The Hill, come at a time when the President's approval rating continues to drop every week.

As per the Hill, 71 percent of the respondents are of the opinion that Biden should not consider re-election plans while the rest 29 percent gave their approval for his second term.

"President Biden may want to run again but the voters say 'no' to the idea of a second term, panning the job he is doing as president. Only 30 per cent of Democrats would even vote for him in a Democratic presidential primary," said Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey.

From those of the respondents who do not want Biden in power for a second time, 45 percent do not believe that he is a good president. The rest are divided into two factions, one that says he's too old and the other one that feels that it is time for a change.

The current president has an overall approval rating of 38 percent, as per the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll with respondents giving him low points on handling unemployment (43 percent), the economy issues (32 percent), tackling inflation problems (28 percent), and lastly battling COVID-19 (50 percent).

In a similar survey it was also revealed that nearly 61 percent of the respondents also do not want former President Trump to run again in 2024, while the rest thirty-nine per cent said that he should.

From the majority section, 33 percent of the respondents believe that he will divide the US, 36 percent said he was too 'erratic' and the rest 30 percent are taking into account his involvement in the January 6 Capitol Attack last year.

In case a situation arises where Biden and Trump are once again facing each other in the next presidential elections, a majority of those who participated in the poll said that they would choose a moderate independent candidate. This incorporates majorities of both Republicans and Democrats polled, The Hill reported.

From the party perspective, the polled 53 percent of Republicans and 64 percent of the Democrats stated that they would go with a moderate independent candidate if such a situation arises.

With a steady fall being observed in Biden's approval rating, it is believed that the democrats might have to endure a number of losses the November midterm elections.

With over 1,308 registered voters participating, the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey was conducted on June 28 and 29. As a representative online sample, the survey was a 'collaboration' of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.