Donald Trump Defeats Joe Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Elections: Emerson Poll

A new poll suggested Americans would choose Donald Trump over Joe Biden as their president in a hypothetical election if it were to happen now. A poll conducted by Emerson college from August 30 to September 1 showed Trump with an advantage, although very narrow, over Biden if 2024 elections took place now. The poll showed a 47-46 MAGA win, leaving some room for third-party candidates and poll margin error, which is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

The survey further showed that 6 percent of registered voters would choose "someone else," and 2 percent stated they were "undecided." "With over a tenth of voters voicing support for someone else in another Trump-Biden match-up, 2024 could perhaps witness a third-party candidate reaching the required 15% support to get on the debate stage," Emerson pollster Spencer Kimball noted.

Trump turned out to be the only potential GOP contender, who seemed to have a chance to defeat Biden. The same poll had President Biden's approval rating drop down to 41 percent, which is the lowest in his tenure so far.

Biden losing faith in Black voters?

The Emerson poll showed the biggest drop in Biden's approval rating is amongst the Black community, which went from 72% in February to 52% in November. Separate polling released by ABC News and The Washington Post on Friday, November 5 stated that Biden's approval rating dropped from 50 percent in June to 44 percent in September. On the other hand, Biden's disapproval rating is 51 percent right now.

According to The Washinton Post, polls showed that Democrats would prefer "someone else" over 78-year-old Biden when asked, "Democrats have a better chance of winning the presidency in 2024 if Joe Biden is the party's nominee, or if someone else is the party's nominee?" Biden recently faced criticism for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, a surge in deaths due to COVID in recent months, and the issue of undocumented migrants seeking refuge in the country, among many others.

Biden Vs Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The Emerson College poll also showed that Biden defeated the Republican Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis by 45-36. Another survey contesting Biden against GOP Senator Mitt Romney of Utah showed Biden treading forward with 42 percent votes in comparison to Romney's 23 percent.

'Trump is ready for 2024'

Trump allies continue to drop hints that Trump will run again in 2024. "I would say somewhere between 99 and 100 percent," former top Trump adviser Jason Miller said during a conversation with Cheddar News. "He has not said the magical words to me, but if you talk to him for a few minutes, it's pretty clear that he's running," he added.