Trump and Biden: Who Served Americans Better in First 100 Days?

Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who has better served Americans in the first 100 days of their presidency? The jury is still out but there's an opinion survey that throws light into how people think.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos survey, more than half of Americans approve of Biden after the 100-day mark, while Trump had never achieved that level of approval during his presidency.

The national opinion poll was held among 4,423 adults between April 12 and 16. The survey found that 55 percent of the respondents approved of Biden's performance in office, while 40 percent disapproved.

The president received the highest score for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 65 percent of the people said they supported the way handled the pandemic. This compares with 38 percent approval for the way Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic.

On party lines, while 90 percent of Democrats approved of Biden's job, 61 percent of independents and 39 percent of Republicans also said they thought Biden did a good job.

On Economy

On the crucial sector of economy too Biden held a comfortable fifty-two percent approval level. There were predictions that Trump was better steering the economy and that Biden would oversee a dwindling American economic prowess. It seems the survey respondents have seen things differently. Biden also did marginally better than Trump on jobs generation.

Border Chaos

However, Biden's policies on immigration were seen unfavorably by the survey respondents. This comes amid the chaos at the border and the policy flip-flops the Biden regime is beleaguered with. Even as the government is grappling with a migrant surge at the US-Mexico border, only 42 percent of the people approved of Biden's immigration policy. The disapproval rating was close to 50 percent.

For a full report on the 100-day survey, click here.