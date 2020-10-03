British model cum YouTube sensation Lauren Alexis has grabbed the spotlight for her sizzling photos on social media. The famous British YouTuber unlike any other models is making heads turn with every post on her official Instagram account recently.

In a smoking photo update, Lauren Alexis is seen rocking an exquisite red bikini where she looked stunning. The photo, which has the diva tease her fans by sliding out her tongue from her mouth is garnering much attention from her social media fans.

Lauren Alexis is known for her unique videos, which she uploads on her popular YouTube channel. Some of her most popular videos, 'Naughty Truth or Dare', 'Sexy Bikini Try On Haul', 'Answering your Most Sexual Questions', 'Attempting Popular TikTok Dances' and 'Attempting Sexy WAP Dance (CARDI B) have already won millions of hits on her official video sharing platform. Lauren who was born in Essex on March 5, 1999, started her first video business with her ex-beau Jamie.

They shared challenges, pranks, reactions videos and were popularly known as LJ Squad stars on YouTube. But later in 2017, Lauren began posting videos on her own to her self-titled vlog on the video-sharing platform.

Lauren Alexis' boyfriends

Well, to all the eligible bachelors, it's good news that Lauren is currently single. The 21-year-old model had only one relationship previously. However, online rumours might link Lauren to other people as well.

Lauren Alexis Hot Instagram Photo

When it comes to modelling for her social media updates and photoshoots, Lauren loves to flaunt her curves. She isn't shy showing off her assets and perky derriere on social media. In another hot Instagram photo, the beautiful model wore a tiny thong leopard-print bikini swimsuit that had left fans drooling on the internet.

The stunning picture racked up almost a million views within a short span of time since it was uploaded. Several fans took to the photo-sharing platform to comment on her sexy photo. Check out the latest update of Lauren Alexis that has created a buzz on social media: