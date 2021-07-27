Biden Calls Reporter 'Pain in the Neck' For Asking Question About VA's Vaccine Mandate

US President Joe Biden lashed out at a reporter calling her a 'pain in the neck' during a question answer session following a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House on Monday. NBC News reporter Kelly O'Donnell was enquiring about the Department of Veterans' Affairs vaccine mandate when she was snapped at by the President.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) became the first federal agency to require its frontline health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 within two month or face removal from the job in case they don't oblige.

Reporter Took the Remark As a 'Compliment'

In the incident which took place post the Q&A session, O'Donnell questioned Biden about Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough's department-wide COVID vaccine mandate for its health care workers.

"You are such a pain in the neck, but I'm going to answer your question because we've known each other so long," Biden responded to which the reporter said, "I take that as a compliment, Mr. President."

However before answering her question Biden clarified that it had 'nothing to do with Iraq'

"Yes. Veteran Affairs is going to in fact require that all docs working in facilities are going to have to be vaccinated," Biden replied regarding health care workers at the VA.

Netizens Unhappy With Biden's Remarks

Even though the remark didn't appear to bother the reporter, it certainly didn't go down well with the netizens.

"Biden calls a reporter, "A pain in the neck" Do these reporters still worship him?" wrote a Twitter user.

"This is OUR STIPID ASS PRESIDENT!!!!Biden tells reporter she's a 'pain in the neck' for question about Veterans Affairs," wrote another.

"Could you imagine if trump called a reporter from @NBCNews a pain in the neck but I'm going to answer your question anyway. I bet @NorahODonnell wouldn't laugh then," opined a user.

"Careful Miz O'Donnell, this man is unstable, he's able to ruin your life. He loves it when people suck up to him," read another tweet.

"So, Biden can insult a reporter saying she's "a pain in the neck" and we only hear crickets from the Left. Trump could say the exact same thing to the exact same reporter and the world would have blown up. #DoubleStandards," expressed a user.