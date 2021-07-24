Fourth Murder at Baton Rouge Sandpiper Apartments in TigerLand: Attorneys Mulled 'Shutdown'?

The notorious Sandpiper Apartments in Tigerland reported its fourth victim who was found shot dead in the apartment complex. The Baton Rouge-based apartment complex was declared a 'nuisance' by the district attorney following a double homicide and fatal police shooting.

The 14-unit apartment building has remained the epicenter of multiple complaints related to various crimes. Baton Rouge Police has admitted to being called to the complex more than 100 times last year.

Victim Lived Alone in the Apartment

According to WBRZ, 27-year-old Jaques Jones was found dead following multiple gunshot wounds in the apartment complex on Friday morning. Jones death marks the fourth murder in the apartment complex since 2019.

Speaking to the The Advocate, the neighbors revealed about hearing multiple gunshots around 10 a.m. "I wasn't about to go outside," a woman who lives adjacent to the victim told the outlet. Speaking about the victim, the woman said that Jones lived alone in the apartment and was wearing a black baseball cap in the morning.

WBRZ quoted East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore saying, "What calls our attention to this location was the number of homicides and violent crimes. Calls that met the definition of a nuisance."

As per the outlet, looking at the high number of crimes in the apartment complex, Moore's office had filed a petition for injunctive relief and order of abatement against the troubled apartment building in 2020. "We didn't go far with shutting the entire complex down because we obtained compliance. That's what we always want to do," Moore said.

"We're okay where we are now," Moore added. "Still, there are too many calls from there. But not nearly as much as there have been in the past."

Owner Had Placed Additional Surveillance Cameras

Last year, at the entry of Unit 2, a domestic violence suspect, who allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a machete, was shot dead by the Baton Rogue police after he pointed gun at the officers. In 2019, two people were shot dead in Unit No 1 of the apartment complex.

After the fatal shootings and multiple crimes being reported Moore had told the owner Ibrahim Khoder to take measures to step up security and safety. Following the hue and cry, the owner had installed new surveillance cameras.

Earlier, while describing the incidents at the property, Moore had asked a judge to declare the property a legal nuisance. The State law allows a court to order nuisance properties to shut down for up to five years. The judge can also require owners to take other reasonable steps to fix the nuisance without closing the premises, reported The Advocate.